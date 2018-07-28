Search terms
Pinnacle Evolution is the next generation of personalized treatment planning technology from Philips that improves the quality, consistency and efficiency of the therapy planning process. With personalized, patient specific goals integrated from the start, more advanced automated planning tools, and a new way of working, Pinnacle is ready to take on your planning challenges.
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
Patient-specific plan quality
Philips HealthSuite on Premises (HSOP) is a consolidated Radiation Oncology IT platform that supports multiple care pathways. Providing tools to support clinical applications based on industry standards for virtualization, interoperability, security, each configuration is designed with exceptional performance for all users while allowing for the greatest flexibility in workflow.
