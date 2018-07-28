Search terms

Pinnacle Evolution Personalized Planning

Personalized IMRT and VMAT treatment planning

Pinnacle Evolution is the next generation of personalized treatment planning technology from Philips that improves the quality, consistency and efficiency of the therapy planning process. With personalized, patient specific goals integrated from the start, more advanced automated planning tools, and a new way of working, Pinnacle is ready to take on your planning challenges.

Contact us
Features
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.
Click here for more information
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power
Click here for more information
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window
Click here for more information
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window
Patient-specific plan quality
Patient-specific plan quality

Patient-specific plan quality

Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error

Patient-specific plan quality

Patient-specific plan quality
Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error

Patient-specific plan quality

Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error
Click here for more information
Patient-specific plan quality
Patient-specific plan quality

Patient-specific plan quality

Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error
  • Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
  • Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
  • Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
  • Patient-specific plan quality
See all features
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.
Click here for more information
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality
Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Personalized, integrated patient-specific goals enhance treatment planning process quality

Pinnacle Evolution introduces Personalized Planning, with advanced, protocol-based, therapy planning workflow, next-generation automated optimization algorithms, and complete integration with PlanIQ™ Feasibility from Sun Nuclear.
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power
Click here for more information
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results
Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools to ensure consistent results

Advanced automated planning tools help to ensure consistent results from the local clinic to the main campus, from the novice to the expert. Intelligent algorithms provide consistent, personalized results - redefining the first generation of Auto-Planning by adding more control, versatility and power
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window
Click here for more information
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy
Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Efficient planning workflow achieves clinically deliverable, personalized therapy

Pinnacle Evolution achieves fast optimizations and clinically deliverable, personalized plans with next-generation, Philips proprietary IMRT and VMAT optimization. Performance is improved with speed increases of up to 70%*. And integrated PlanIQ™ Feasibility creates Personalized Plans quickly and confidently right in the planning window
Patient-specific plan quality
Patient-specific plan quality

Patient-specific plan quality

Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error

Patient-specific plan quality

Patient-specific plan quality
Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error

Patient-specific plan quality

Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error
Click here for more information
Patient-specific plan quality
Patient-specific plan quality

Patient-specific plan quality

Pinnacle Evolution improves plan quality by using feasible optimization goals to create patient specific, personalized, therapy plans, and reduce the time needed to create a plan by reducing trial and error

Documentation

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Application notes (3)

Application notes

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Flyers (1)

Flyers

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Application notes (3)

Application notes

See all documentation

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Application notes (3)

Application notes

Product overview (1)

Product overview

Flyers (1)

Flyers

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.