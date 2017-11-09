Search terms

Radiation Oncology IT Platform

Philips HealthSuite on Premises (HSOP) is a consolidated Radiation Oncology IT platform that supports multiple care pathways. Providing tools to support clinical applications based on industry standards for virtualization, interoperability, security, each configuration is designed with exceptional performance for all users while allowing for the greatest flexibility in workflow.

With configurations designed to grow “in to” rather than “out of,” HealthSuite On Premises anticipates future demands on planning complexity and volumes.

Our HealthSuite on Premises servers are engineered to support all department users with the resources necessary for exceptional performance.

HealthSuite on Premises allows users on the hospital network to access patient workflow protocols, treatment planning tools, and other applications wherever needed.

Specifications

HP Enterprise Servers (HPE DL360 Gen10)
HP Enterprise Servers (HPE DL360 Gen10)
Applications
  • IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology and/or Pinnacle
Configurations
  • Single or 3+ Multi-Node
Operating Systems
  • Windows (server) and Red Hat (Rad Onc)
Virtual Machine
  • VMWare
Data management
  • VMWare
Access point
  • Chrome (ISRO); OpenText ETX (Pinnacle)Related – evo, ISRO
