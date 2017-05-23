The Philips Ingenuity TF PET/CT Time-of-Flight system leverages multiple technologies, collectively known as xPand⁵, that act together to enhance image quality and support quantification. These join CT advances like iPatient, iDose⁴, and metal artifact reduction for implants (O-MAR).
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Use xSharp to see true activity distribution – especially with small objects. Images acquired with the xSharp on the Ingenuity TF PET/ CT show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
Excellent resolution compensation
Use xSharp to see true activity distribution – especially with small objects. Images acquired with the xSharp on the Ingenuity TF PET/ CT show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
Excellent resolution compensation
Use xSharp to see true activity distribution – especially with small objects. Images acquired with the xSharp on the Ingenuity TF PET/ CT show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
xClean
Consistent image quality
xClean helps you focus on what’s important. See what you need to see, artifact-free, on small or large patients. Monte-Carlo-based single-scatter simulation (MC-SSS) offers a more robust method of scatter correction for exceptional and consistent image quality.
Consistent image quality
xClean helps you focus on what’s important. See what you need to see, artifact-free, on small or large patients. Monte-Carlo-based single-scatter simulation (MC-SSS) offers a more robust method of scatter correction for exceptional and consistent image quality.
Consistent image quality
xClean helps you focus on what’s important. See what you need to see, artifact-free, on small or large patients. Monte-Carlo-based single-scatter simulation (MC-SSS) offers a more robust method of scatter correction for exceptional and consistent image quality.
OpenView Gantry
High count-rate performance
xCount helps you take advantage of quantification on investigations involving short-lived tracers. Experience high-throughput acquisition with improved linearity at high count-rates. The system is stable across count-rates (low to high) for dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers.
High count-rate performance
xCount helps you take advantage of quantification on investigations involving short-lived tracers. Experience high-throughput acquisition with improved linearity at high count-rates. The system is stable across count-rates (low to high) for dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers.
High count-rate performance
xCount helps you take advantage of quantification on investigations involving short-lived tracers. Experience high-throughput acquisition with improved linearity at high count-rates. The system is stable across count-rates (low to high) for dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers.
Full-fidelity imaging accuracy
Superb spatial resolution
xFine turns information into insight when you can see the fine details. Using a 2mm whole-body clinical reconstruction protocol, xFine offers superb spatial resolution, so you can draw regions of interest around small structures with increased confidence.
Superb spatial resolution
xFine turns information into insight when you can see the fine details. Using a 2mm whole-body clinical reconstruction protocol, xFine offers superb spatial resolution, so you can draw regions of interest around small structures with increased confidence.
Superb spatial resolution
xFine turns information into insight when you can see the fine details. Using a 2mm whole-body clinical reconstruction protocol, xFine offers superb spatial resolution, so you can draw regions of interest around small structures with increased confidence.
4D TOF Respiratory Motion Management
Stable, reproducible quantification
xCalibrate makes certain your quantification capabilities remain stable and reproducible across a range of studies. Enjoy accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalization, auto systems clock synchronization, and an efficient quality control procedure.
Stable, reproducible quantification
xCalibrate makes certain your quantification capabilities remain stable and reproducible across a range of studies. Enjoy accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalization, auto systems clock synchronization, and an efficient quality control procedure.
Stable, reproducible quantification
xCalibrate makes certain your quantification capabilities remain stable and reproducible across a range of studies. Enjoy accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalization, auto systems clock synchronization, and an efficient quality control procedure.
Use xSharp to see true activity distribution – especially with small objects. Images acquired with the xSharp on the Ingenuity TF PET/ CT show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
Excellent resolution compensation
Use xSharp to see true activity distribution – especially with small objects. Images acquired with the xSharp on the Ingenuity TF PET/ CT show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
Excellent resolution compensation
Use xSharp to see true activity distribution – especially with small objects. Images acquired with the xSharp on the Ingenuity TF PET/ CT show lesions and organ boundaries with high contrast thanks to resolution recovery.
xClean
Consistent image quality
xClean helps you focus on what’s important. See what you need to see, artifact-free, on small or large patients. Monte-Carlo-based single-scatter simulation (MC-SSS) offers a more robust method of scatter correction for exceptional and consistent image quality.
Consistent image quality
xClean helps you focus on what’s important. See what you need to see, artifact-free, on small or large patients. Monte-Carlo-based single-scatter simulation (MC-SSS) offers a more robust method of scatter correction for exceptional and consistent image quality.
Consistent image quality
xClean helps you focus on what’s important. See what you need to see, artifact-free, on small or large patients. Monte-Carlo-based single-scatter simulation (MC-SSS) offers a more robust method of scatter correction for exceptional and consistent image quality.
OpenView Gantry
High count-rate performance
xCount helps you take advantage of quantification on investigations involving short-lived tracers. Experience high-throughput acquisition with improved linearity at high count-rates. The system is stable across count-rates (low to high) for dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers.
High count-rate performance
xCount helps you take advantage of quantification on investigations involving short-lived tracers. Experience high-throughput acquisition with improved linearity at high count-rates. The system is stable across count-rates (low to high) for dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers.
High count-rate performance
xCount helps you take advantage of quantification on investigations involving short-lived tracers. Experience high-throughput acquisition with improved linearity at high count-rates. The system is stable across count-rates (low to high) for dynamic imaging with a wide range of tracers.
Full-fidelity imaging accuracy
Superb spatial resolution
xFine turns information into insight when you can see the fine details. Using a 2mm whole-body clinical reconstruction protocol, xFine offers superb spatial resolution, so you can draw regions of interest around small structures with increased confidence.
Superb spatial resolution
xFine turns information into insight when you can see the fine details. Using a 2mm whole-body clinical reconstruction protocol, xFine offers superb spatial resolution, so you can draw regions of interest around small structures with increased confidence.
Superb spatial resolution
xFine turns information into insight when you can see the fine details. Using a 2mm whole-body clinical reconstruction protocol, xFine offers superb spatial resolution, so you can draw regions of interest around small structures with increased confidence.
4D TOF Respiratory Motion Management
Stable, reproducible quantification
xCalibrate makes certain your quantification capabilities remain stable and reproducible across a range of studies. Enjoy accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalization, auto systems clock synchronization, and an efficient quality control procedure.
Stable, reproducible quantification
xCalibrate makes certain your quantification capabilities remain stable and reproducible across a range of studies. Enjoy accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalization, auto systems clock synchronization, and an efficient quality control procedure.
Stable, reproducible quantification
xCalibrate makes certain your quantification capabilities remain stable and reproducible across a range of studies. Enjoy accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalization, auto systems clock synchronization, and an efficient quality control procedure.
xPand⁵ consists of 5 quantification tools that assist you with measuring and monitoring of disease progression and therapy response. You can also gain insights that will help you make informed decisions regarding appropriate therapy.
Expand your diagnostic confidence to care teams
Expand your department services beyond routine [18F]-FDG scans
Expand your hospital capabilities beyond PET for staging
“We have achieved exactly what we wanted to with Ingenuity TF PET/CT in every respect. Our acquisitions are shorter and we feel more confident in delineating lesions”
– Prof. Dr. Christian Pirich, Head of Nuclear Medicine and Endocrinology, University Hospital, Salzburg, Austria
“All our nuclear medicine physicians now favor small voxel reconstructions and even wait with releasing final reports until they have reviewed the xFine reconstructed images. The main advantage is excellent detectability of small lesions.”
– Prof. Dr. Piet Jager, MD, PhD, Nuclear medicine specialist, Isala Hospital, Zwolle, the Netherlands
See outstanding images quickly
Philips Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology offers accurate list mode capabilities to reconstruct a PET image as fast as 30 seconds per bed. During reconstruction, the system manages count normalization, so that the intensity of the frames remains relatively the same.
Accelerate your PET scans
Investigate the entire body and a region of interest in just one scan. With its 495ps timing resolution, the Ingenuity TF PET/CT is designed to acquire data for typical procedures within five minutes.
Comprehensive respiratory imaging tools
4D Time-of-Flight respiratory motion management offers comprehensive tools for CT, PET, and PET/CT respiratory correlated imaging. It provides improved image quality and reduced noise, and helps allow patients to breath consistently throughout the exam.
Improved workflow efficiency
iPatient delivers focused innovations that drive confidence and consistency through personalized patient centric workflow. The iPatient platform for patient-centered imaging can reduce time-to-results by 24% and clicks per exam by 66%¹.
Low dose/high image quality
iDose⁴ helps you manage dose without sacrificing image quality. Images show an up to 57% improvement in spatial resolution. And 72% of the most common clinical protocols are reconstructed in under one minute.
Versatile, variable speed acquisition
Our Total Body ExamCard allows you to vary the frames by acquisition time so you can focus on a particular area while quickly scanning other regions, such as legs, which contain less clinical information. Instead of relying on one-acquisition-fits-all, you can adjust to suit your need.
Personalized scanning
To truly focus on each patient, you need to have the ability to personalize your control. The Ingenuity TF PET/CT offers a variety of patient-specific methods and tools to facilitate optimal² management of both image quality and radiation dose.
Long scan length for whole body imaging
The Ingenuity TF PET/CT offers a 190-cm scan length for both PET and CT, which allows true whole body imaging for almost all patients in one scan.
Easy patient access with OpenView gantry
The unique OpenView gantry enhances patient comfort, especially for pediatric patients and provides patient access for clinicians.
“We have a rotation time designed to be fast, and that is absolutely key in cardiac imaging in moving organs. Through iDose⁴, we have every opportunity to improve image quality.”
– Dr. Oliver Klass, MD Radiologist, Head of Cardiac Radiology and Cardiac Surgery, MediaPark Klinik, Cologne, Germany
“Ingenuity TF PET/CT has allowed us to develop our own patient-specific optimized protocols.”
– Dr. Pushan Bharadwaj, Consultant in nuclear medicine and Head of PET-CT, Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Calcutta, India
¹Buchan, K. (Philips Healthcare), Dharaiya E. (Philips Healthcare), Ardley N. (Monash Health,
Australia) “Impact of workflow tools in reducing total exam and user interaction time - 4 phase
liver computed tomography exams.” Paper presented at ASMMIRT 2012, Sydney, Australia.
² “Optimal” refers to the use of strategies and techniques that facilitate the management and control of both image quality and dose.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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