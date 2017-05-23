Philips e-Alert is an intelligent hardware- or software-based tool that keeps a close virtual eye on your MRI system performance. Using powerful sensor technology, it continuously monitors key parameters of your MRI systems – and issues an automatic alert if something is amiss¹.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
¹Specific benefits are depending on your system configuration and contract entitlements.
²Only for MRI systems with a 10K magnet.
