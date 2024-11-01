The Lumify C5-2 curved array transducer provides high-resolution imaging for deeper applications with optimized presets for abdominal, gall bladder, OB/GYN, and lung imaging. Its battery-free design provides lightweight handling and consistent performance without the risk of overheating.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care (Lumify Android)
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care (Lumify Android)
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Designed for portability. Built for performance. (Lumify Android)
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Designed for portability. Built for performance. (Lumify Android)
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Built for versatility. (Lumify Android)
Built for versatility.
Lumify transducers features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Built for versatility.
Lumify transducers features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Built for versatility.
Lumify transducers features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care (Lumify Android)
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care (Lumify Android)
Exceptional clarity at the Point of Care
Philips Lumify transducers deliver exceptional image quality across a wide range of exam types through customized presets, variable scan depths, and full imaging mode availability on all compatible transducers—providing clarity at the point of care. In fact, Lumify ranked highest in image quality compared to other handheld ultrasound devices[1]. Powered by Philips ultrasound DNA, Lumify transducers enhance definition, reduce artifacts, and elevate diagnostic confidence with their advanced imaging capabilities.
Designed for portability. Built for performance. (Lumify Android)
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Designed for portability. Built for performance. (Lumify Android)
Designed for portability. Built for performance.
Philips Lumify transducers are built to acquire critical clinical data quickly—whenever and wherever care is needed. As the lightest transducer in its class[2], Lumify transducers enables ultra-portable, ergonomic ultrasound across point-of-care settings, including emergency medicine, critical care, bedside exams, and in-office practices. Designed for durability, it stands up to the rigors of daily use.
Built for versatility. (Lumify Android)
Built for versatility.
Lumify transducers features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Built for versatility.
Lumify transducers features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
Built for versatility.
Lumify transducers features a detachable cable that offers the flexibility to replace damaged cables, and keep up with ever-evolving digital devices.
2D, color Doppler, Pulsed Wave Doppler, M-mode, SonoCT, Tissue Harmonic, xRes, Auto Scan
Aperture
60 mm
Biopsy capable
Yes
Radius of Curvature (ROC)
50 mm
Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
Carry case, Manual
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
1. Le MPT, Voigt L, Nathanson R, et al. Comparison of four handheld point-of-care ultrasound devices by expert users. Ultrasound J. 2022;14;27. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13089-022-00274-6
2. Based on dimensions and weight of the transducers, not including the smart device
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.