Tempus ALS¹ is a modern approach to prehospital monitoring and defibrillation. The Tempus Pro monitor and Tempus LS defibrillator³ work together to create a powerful, reliable solution that empowers caregivers to focus on the patient, unburdened by their equipment.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Flexible range of parameters
Powerful, flexible monitoring and resuscitation
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
Powerful, flexible monitoring and resuscitation
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
Powerful, flexible monitoring and resuscitation
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
Universal standards
Flexibility to grow with you
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
Flexibility to grow with you
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
Flexibility to grow with you
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
Multiple communication protocols
Wired or wireless connections
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Wired or wireless connections
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Wired or wireless connections
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Quick, basic ultrasound
Ultrasound and vascular exams
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
Ultrasound and vascular exams
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
Ultrasound and vascular exams
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
Laryngoscopy support
Video laryngoscopy on site
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
Video laryngoscopy on site
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
Video laryngoscopy on site
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
Power in a small package
Ready to use when you need it
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
Ready to use when you need it
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
Ready to use when you need it
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
Powerful, flexible monitoring and resuscitation
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
Powerful, flexible monitoring and resuscitation
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
With its user-friendly layout, the lightweight (7 lbs) Tempus Pro monitor provides a range of monitoring parameters including: 12-lead ECG to monitor, arrhythmia, ST elevation and QT segment with alarms, capnography, noninvasive blood pressure, Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SETᵀᴹ options, up to four lines of invasive pressure, and up to two lines of temperature².
Tempus LS-Manual is small enough (4.4 lbs)to be stored in a first-in bag.
Universal standards
Flexibility to grow with you
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
Flexibility to grow with you
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
Flexibility to grow with you
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
The Tempus ALS was designed with growth in mind to accommodate your needs and budget. By adopting universal technology standards and connectors, the Tempus ALS is built to grow with you as your needs evolve. USB and wireless interfaces allow expanded monitoring and diagnostics to include video laryngoscopy and ultrasound without adding additional standalone devices.
Multiple communication protocols
Wired or wireless connections
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Wired or wireless connections
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Wired or wireless connections
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Proprietary communication technologies mean data can be stored, viewed and shared in multiple ways. And extra features, such as the customizable summary record of care, can be integrated into an ePCR, shared via email or exported to a USB – meaning that you can get the data you need, how you need it.
Quick, basic ultrasound
Ultrasound and vascular exams
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
Ultrasound and vascular exams
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
Ultrasound and vascular exams
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
An optional plug-in transducer (3.5 MHz for general purpose or 7.5 MHz for line placement or vascular exams) can extend the capabilities of the Tempus Pro platform to include ultrasound for basic field assessment. Create FAST exam reports (transmitted in real time or post-event) for automatic inclusion in the record of care.⁵
Laryngoscopy support
Video laryngoscopy on site
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
Video laryngoscopy on site
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
Video laryngoscopy on site
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
An optional plug-in Karl Storz-C-MAC® video laryngoscope imager offers video laryngoscopy support during airway management. Disposable Macintosh and D-Blades allow visualization of laryngoscope images on the Tempus Pro display, capturing still images for transmission to the patient record. View vitals, including capnography and SpO₂, while intubating the patient.
Power in a small package
Ready to use when you need it
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
Ready to use when you need it
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
Ready to use when you need it
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶
¹ Tempus ALS is a modular monitor/defibrillator system consisting of Tempus Pro monitor and Tempus LS or Tempus LS-Manual defibrillator.
² Optional, additional feature.
³ Tempus LS (AED & Manual mode) is not available in the US. Tempus LS-Manual (Manual mode only) is available for sale in the US.
⁴ Test done without printing.
⁵ With ECG, SpO₂, EtCO₂, temperature (x2) and NBP every 15 minutes and display active 50% of the time; max 14 hours with battery saving mode activated
⁶ Reliable data transmission (EDS) data is streamed automatically during the initial assessment and transport of the patient using Enhanced Data Service (EDS) protocol. EDS is designed to ensure effective data transfer even when the underlying connectivity is poor or of low bandwidth.
C-MAC is the property of Karl Storz
Bluetooth is licensed by the Bluetooth SIG.
Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SET®, PVI®, SpHb®, SpMet®, SpCO® and SpOCᵀᴹ are the property of Masimo Inc.
Oridion and Microstream are trademarks of Medtronic.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.