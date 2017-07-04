Search terms

Philips & Stille

Vascular surgery table

Find similar products

We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.

Contact us
Features
Free Float® technology*
Fast, smooth movements in any direction

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

Fast, smooth movements in any direction
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Click here for more information
Free Float® technology*
Fast, smooth movements in any direction

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Freedom of movement
Flexible geometry parameters

Flexible geometry parameters

Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.

Flexible geometry parameters

Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.

Flexible geometry parameters

Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Click here for more information
Freedom of movement
Flexible geometry parameters

Flexible geometry parameters

Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Low dose enabler
Low dose enabler

Low dose enabler

With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.

Low dose enabler

Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.

Low dose enabler

With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Click here for more information
Low dose enabler
Low dose enabler

Low dose enabler

With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
Superb ergonomics with Veradius

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Click here for more information
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
Superb ergonomics with Veradius

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Workflow efficiencies
Workflow efficiencies

Workflow efficiencies

Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.

Workflow efficiencies

Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.

Workflow efficiencies

Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Click here for more information
Workflow efficiencies
Workflow efficiencies

Workflow efficiencies

Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
System compatibility
System compatibility

System compatibility

The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.

System compatibility

System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.

System compatibility

The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
Click here for more information
System compatibility
System compatibility

System compatibility

The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
  • Free Float® technology*
  • Freedom of movement
  • Low dose enabler
  • Superb ergonomics with Veradius
See all features
Free Float® technology*
Fast, smooth movements in any direction

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

Fast, smooth movements in any direction
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Click here for more information
Free Float® technology*
Fast, smooth movements in any direction

Fast, smooth movements in any direction

The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Freedom of movement
Flexible geometry parameters

Flexible geometry parameters

Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.

Flexible geometry parameters

Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.

Flexible geometry parameters

Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Click here for more information
Freedom of movement
Flexible geometry parameters

Flexible geometry parameters

Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float. Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Low dose enabler
Low dose enabler

Low dose enabler

With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.

Low dose enabler

Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.

Low dose enabler

With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Click here for more information
Low dose enabler
Low dose enabler

Low dose enabler

With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
Superb ergonomics with Veradius

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Click here for more information
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
Superb ergonomics with Veradius

Superb ergonomics with Veradius

The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Workflow efficiencies
Workflow efficiencies

Workflow efficiencies

Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.

Workflow efficiencies

Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.

Workflow efficiencies

Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Click here for more information
Workflow efficiencies
Workflow efficiencies

Workflow efficiencies

Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
System compatibility
System compatibility

System compatibility

The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.

System compatibility

System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.

System compatibility

The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
Click here for more information
System compatibility
System compatibility

System compatibility

The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Philips values and respects the personal information of its customers. You may revoke the permissions you grant at any time. See the Philips Privacy Policy for more information.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

STILLE ImagiQ2
STILLE ImagiQ2
Patient weight
  • 496 lb / 225 kg and 661 lb
  • 300 kg (with load upgrade pack)
Table top length, width
  • L= 90.5” / 230 cm
  • W= 21.6” / 55 cm
Translucent length
  • 77.17” / 196 cm with headrest (66.6” / 169.2 cm without headrest)
Translucent table top
  • Proprietary, patent pending carbon fiber structure. Al 0.4 mm
Float and lock
  • STILLE True Free Float™ and STILLE quick-lock system
Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
  • 36” x 10” x 36.8”
  • 90 cm x 25 cm x 93.4 cm
Operation conditions
  • 100% continuous
AC power: 100-250 Volts
  • Direct AC power
  • Battery DC power
Length, width, height
  • L= 92” / 234 cm
  • W= 30.3” / 77.2 cm
  • H= 28”- 43” / 71-109 cm
Trendelenburg
  • ±25°
Lateral roll
  • ±15°
Wheels and steering
  • 4 swiveling back wheels (mobility upgrade available)
Side rails
  • Fixed along 2/3 of the table top
Exchangeable table top
  • Yes, future-proof platform for extended use - allowing transportation
Transport handle
  • Yes (color: dark grey for 225-kg version, silver for 300-kg version)
Philips Veradius Unity
Philips Veradius Unity
X-ray generation
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube
Maximum power/ generator power
  • 25 kW / 15kW
Flat Detector
  • Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Active Detector Area
  • 26.2 x 26.2 cm
  • 10.3 x 10.3 inch
Matrix size
  • 1560 x 1420 pixels
Pixel pitch
  • 184 μm
Dynamic Range
  • 96 dB (16 bit)
Geometry
  • Color coded / Fully balanced
Depth
  • 73.0 cm /29 inch
Source image distance
  • 99.3 cm /39 inch
Angulation
  • 140° rotation (+90°/-50°) offers a maximum of projection flexibility
Lowest lateral position
  • 102.7 cm /40.4 inch
Mobile View Station
  • 19” High-Brightness color monitors
Stand
  • 15.3” LCD touch screen stand monitor
Connectivity
  • WLAN (option)
STILLE ImagiQ2
STILLE ImagiQ2
Patient weight
  • 496 lb / 225 kg and 661 lb
  • 300 kg (with load upgrade pack)
Table top length, width
  • L= 90.5” / 230 cm
  • W= 21.6” / 55 cm
Philips Veradius Unity
Philips Veradius Unity
X-ray generation
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube
See all specifications
STILLE ImagiQ2
STILLE ImagiQ2
Patient weight
  • 496 lb / 225 kg and 661 lb
  • 300 kg (with load upgrade pack)
Table top length, width
  • L= 90.5” / 230 cm
  • W= 21.6” / 55 cm
Translucent length
  • 77.17” / 196 cm with headrest (66.6” / 169.2 cm without headrest)
Translucent table top
  • Proprietary, patent pending carbon fiber structure. Al 0.4 mm
Float and lock
  • STILLE True Free Float™ and STILLE quick-lock system
Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
  • 36” x 10” x 36.8”
  • 90 cm x 25 cm x 93.4 cm
Operation conditions
  • 100% continuous
AC power: 100-250 Volts
  • Direct AC power
  • Battery DC power
Length, width, height
  • L= 92” / 234 cm
  • W= 30.3” / 77.2 cm
  • H= 28”- 43” / 71-109 cm
Trendelenburg
  • ±25°
Lateral roll
  • ±15°
Wheels and steering
  • 4 swiveling back wheels (mobility upgrade available)
Side rails
  • Fixed along 2/3 of the table top
Exchangeable table top
  • Yes, future-proof platform for extended use - allowing transportation
Transport handle
  • Yes (color: dark grey for 225-kg version, silver for 300-kg version)
Philips Veradius Unity
Philips Veradius Unity
X-ray generation
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube
Maximum power/ generator power
  • 25 kW / 15kW
Flat Detector
  • Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Active Detector Area
  • 26.2 x 26.2 cm
  • 10.3 x 10.3 inch
Matrix size
  • 1560 x 1420 pixels
Pixel pitch
  • 184 μm
Dynamic Range
  • 96 dB (16 bit)
Geometry
  • Color coded / Fully balanced
Depth
  • 73.0 cm /29 inch
Source image distance
  • 99.3 cm /39 inch
Angulation
  • 140° rotation (+90°/-50°) offers a maximum of projection flexibility
Lowest lateral position
  • 102.7 cm /40.4 inch
Mobile View Station
  • 19” High-Brightness color monitors
Stand
  • 15.3” LCD touch screen stand monitor
Connectivity
  • WLAN (option)
  • * Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.