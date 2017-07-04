We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.
Fast, smooth movements in any direction
Flexible geometry parameters
Low dose enabler
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
Workflow efficiencies
System compatibility
|Patient weight
|
|Table top length, width
|
|Translucent length
|
|Translucent table top
|
|Float and lock
|
|Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
|
|Operation conditions
|
|AC power: 100-250 Volts
|
|Length, width, height
|
|Trendelenburg
|
|Lateral roll
|
|Wheels and steering
|
|Side rails
|
|Exchangeable table top
|
|Transport handle
|
|X-ray generation
|
|X-ray tube
|
|Maximum power/ generator power
|
|Flat Detector
|
|Active Detector Area
|
|Matrix size
|
|Pixel pitch
|
|Dynamic Range
|
|Geometry
|
|Depth
|
|Source image distance
|
|Angulation
|
|Lowest lateral position
|
|Mobile View Station
|
|Stand
|
|Connectivity
|
From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.
When setting pedicle screws, a stent graft, or inserting a pacemaker lead, your X-ray system provides images to support confident decision making. We have re-defined teamwork during surgical imaging so you can experience a new level of efficiency in surgical procedures.
