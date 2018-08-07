Search terms

AngioSculpt 7 and 8 mm

PTA scoring balloon catheter 7 and 8 millimeters

The AngioSculpt PTA scoring balloon catheter in 7 and 8 millimeter diameter balloon sizes are ideally suited to treat the narrowing of the native or synthetic fistula. The product assists physicians with a difficult patient set, targeting lesions in the hemodialysis access that are resistant to standard balloon angioplasty.

Precision: Minimal slippage
Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵

Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵

Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵
Precision: Minimal slippage
Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵
Power: More dilitation force
The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Power: More dilitation force
The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Safety: Low dissection rate
Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵

Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵

Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵
Safety: Low dissection rate
Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵
Resistant stenoses

Lesions resistant to PTA are common and as many as 20% will require a high pressure dilatation (greater than 20 atm)¹

Lesions resistant to PTA are common and as many as 20% will require a high pressure dilatation (greater than 20 atm)¹

Lesions resistant to PTA are common and as many as 20% will require a high pressure dilatation (greater than 20 atm)¹
Recoil

Recoil and neointimal proliferation frequently lead to recurrent access dysfunction within several months of the angioplasty procedure²

Recoil and neointimal proliferation frequently lead to recurrent access dysfunction within several months of the angioplasty procedure²

Recoil and neointimal proliferation frequently lead to recurrent access dysfunction within several months of the angioplasty procedure²
Recurrent stenoses

~50% of all patients who undergo PTA will return with recurrent stenoses within 6 months⁶

~50% of all patients who undergo PTA will return with recurrent stenoses within 6 months⁶

~50% of all patients who undergo PTA will return with recurrent stenoses within 6 months⁶
Precision: Minimal slippage
Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵

Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵

Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵
Precision: Minimal slippage
Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵
Power: More dilitation force
The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement

The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Power: More dilitation force
The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³ AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Safety: Low dissection rate
Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵

Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵

Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵
Safety: Low dissection rate
Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵
Resistant stenoses

Lesions resistant to PTA are common and as many as 20% will require a high pressure dilatation (greater than 20 atm)¹

Lesions resistant to PTA are common and as many as 20% will require a high pressure dilatation (greater than 20 atm)¹

Lesions resistant to PTA are common and as many as 20% will require a high pressure dilatation (greater than 20 atm)¹
Recoil

Recoil and neointimal proliferation frequently lead to recurrent access dysfunction within several months of the angioplasty procedure²

Recoil and neointimal proliferation frequently lead to recurrent access dysfunction within several months of the angioplasty procedure²

Recoil and neointimal proliferation frequently lead to recurrent access dysfunction within several months of the angioplasty procedure²
Recurrent stenoses

~50% of all patients who undergo PTA will return with recurrent stenoses within 6 months⁶

~50% of all patients who undergo PTA will return with recurrent stenoses within 6 months⁶

Specifications

Model Number 2216-35100
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-3540
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2216-25100
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-20100
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-25406
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2332-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4020
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-40200
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-2040
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2290-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2333-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-50200
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2010
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2333-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-60200
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2020
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2155-3040
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2039-3020
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2092-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-30100
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2076-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-5020
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2334-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-3520
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2334-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2332-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2520
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2076-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-35100
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Model Number 2155-3540
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Model Number 2216-35100
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-3540
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2216-25100
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-20100
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-25406
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2332-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4020
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-40200
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2155-2040
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2290-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2333-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-50200
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2010
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2333-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-60200
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2020
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2155-3040
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2039-3020
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2092-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2216-30100
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2076-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-5020
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2334-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-3520
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2334-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2332-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2520
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2076-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
  • 1. Trerotola, et al. Prospective study of balloon inflation pressures and other technical aspects of hemodialysis access angioplasty. JVIR. 2005 Dec;16(12):1613-8.
  • 2. Dolmatch B. Maintenance of Hemodialysis Access With Stents and Covered Stents. Endovascular Today. June (2010): 55-59.
  • 3. AngioSculpt Test Plan ST-1197 (2008), on file at Philips.
  • 4. Scheinert D, Graziani L, Peeters P, Bosiers M, O’Sullivan G, Sultan S, Gershony G. Results of the Multi-Center First-in-Man Study of a Novel Scoring Balloon Catheter for the Treatment of Infra-Popliteal Peripheral Arterial Disease. Catheterization and Cardiovascular Interventions. 2007;70:1034-1039.
  • 5. Kiesz RS, Scheinert D, Peeters PJ, et al. Results from the international registry of the AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of infra-popliteal disease. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2008;51:10 (suppl B);75.
  • 6. Fresenius Medical Care 2014 annual report

