The AngioSculpt PTA scoring balloon catheter in 7 and 8 millimeter diameter balloon sizes are ideally suited to treat the narrowing of the native or synthetic fistula. The product assists physicians with a difficult patient set, targeting lesions in the hemodialysis access that are resistant to standard balloon angioplasty.
Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue.⁴,⁵
Power: More dilitation force
The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15-25 times the force of a conventional balloon.³
AngioSculpt’s helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Safety: Low dissection rate
Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon resulting in a low dissection rate and minimal perforations, along with a low rate of adjunctive stenting.⁴,⁵
Resistant stenoses
Lesions resistant to PTA are common and as many as 20% will require a high pressure dilatation (greater than 20 atm)¹
Recoil
Recoil and neointimal proliferation frequently lead to recurrent access dysfunction within several months of the angioplasty procedure²
Recurrent stenoses
~50% of all patients who undergo PTA will return with recurrent stenoses within 6 months⁶
