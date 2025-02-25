AngioSculpt PTA Scoring Balloon Catheter incorporates a 360° nitinol helical scoring element engineered to provide controlled mechanical dilatation and minimize device slippage, reducing the risk of damage to healthy tissue. [1] AngioSculpt PTA delivers up to 27 times more focal force than conventional balloons with low rates of dissections and stenting. [2,3,6]*
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Features
Precision: Edges lock in for minimal slippage
360º scoring for reliable performance
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
360º scoring for reliable performance
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
360º scoring for reliable performance
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
Engineered for efficiency
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Engineered for efficiency
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Engineered for efficiency
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Safety: Low dissection rate¹,²
Proven over POBA
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Proven over POBA
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Proven over POBA
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
360º scoring for reliable performance
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
360º scoring for reliable performance
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
Deliver precise dilatation for complex lesions with 360° helical scoring and rectangular edges that lock the balloon in place. AngioSculpt PTA is a semicompliant balloon that provides controlled force, minimizing slippage for safer outcomes. [2,3] Create a uniform initial luminal enlargement for consistent plaque modification [4+] as AngioSculpt PTA balances conformability and force, adapting to vessel anatomy for controlled expansion and reduced trauma. [2] Minimize device slippage ("watermelon seeding") to protect healthy tissue. [3] Incorporate an intuitive ballooning design that supports easy learning. [2]
Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
Engineered for efficiency
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Engineered for efficiency
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Engineered for efficiency
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Streamline procedures without compromising control. With a broad working range (2-20 atm), low crossing profile, nitinol-enhanced active balloon deflation and over-the-wire design,[7] AngioSculpt delivers versatility for challenging anatomies. Experience flexibility to tailor treatments to vessel size, supporting a wide variety of clinical scenarios.* AngioSculpt PTA tracks through challenging vasculature, enabling access with minimal vessel disruption. [1,5,6]
Safety: Low dissection rate¹,²
Proven over POBA
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Proven over POBA
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Proven over POBA
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Set a new standard beyond plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). With up to 27x the scoring force of conventional balloons [2] followed by post-scoring outward forces designed to be equivalent to a conventional balloon [3], AngioSculpt delivers controlled luminal gain and predictable outcomes where POBA can fall short. With AngioSculpt, experience uniform luminal enlargement for improved long-term patency [4+] and minimize device slippage to protect healthy tissue. [3] Maintain safety with low dissection rates, minimal perforations, and low risk of damage to vessel walls that trigger the cascade that can cause restenosis. [1,3,6]. AngioSculpt PTA reduces the need for additional intervention with low rate of adjunctive stenting. [3]
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
*"Conventional balloon" in this focal force comparison refers to the equivalent balloon area under the scoring element per 1mm balloon length.
+Reference relates to coronary use; mechanism of action is comparable in peripheral vascular interventions.
1. Kiesz RS, Scheinert D, Peeters PJ, et al. Results from the international registry ofthe AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of infrapopliteal disease. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2008;51:10(suppl B);75.
2. Philips data on file: SR-1668 Design Verification; D059318 AngioSculpt Strut Number Design Guidance
3. Scheinert D, Peeters P, Bosiers M, et al. Results of the multicenter first-in-man study of a novel scoring balloon catheter for the treatment of infra-popliteal peripheral arterial disease. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2007;70:1034-1039
4. Costa JR, Mintz GS, Carlier SG et al. Nonrandomized Comparison of Coronary Stenting Under IVUS Guidance of Direct Stenting Without Predilation Versus Conventional Predilation With a Semi-Link to reference: Compliant Balloon Versus Predilation With a New Scoring Balloon. Cardiol, 2007; 100:812-817.
5. Philips data on file: ANG 095, Report, Design Verification Summary AngioSculpt Scoring Catheter
6. Peeters PJ, et al. Role of the AngioSculpt scoring balloon catheter for the treatment of femoro-popliteal disease: 1-year results from the MASCOT Trial. Cardiovasc Revasc Med, 2010;11:272-273.
7. Philips data on file: AngioSculpt PTA IFU
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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