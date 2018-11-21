Turbo-Elite laser atherectomy catheter captures the power of ultraviolet light to provide a versatile and reliable tool for treating multiple lesion morphologies within PAD lesions. Utilizing laser's unique mechanism of action, Turbo-Elite is capable of powering through the most challenging restenoses and occlusions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Dippel et al. Excimer laser recanalization of femoropopliteal lesions and 1-year patency: results of the CELLO registry. J Endovasc Ther. 2009 Dec;16(6):665-75.
2. Zeller et al. J Endovasc Ther. Photoablation using the turbo-booster and excimer laser for in-stent restenosis treatment: twelve-month results from the PATENT study. J Endovasc Ther. 2014 Feb;21(1):52-60
3. Dippel et al. Randomized controlled study of excimer laser atherectomy for treatment of femoropopliteal in-stent restenosis: initial results from the EXCITE ISR trial (EXCImer Laser Randomized Controlled Study for Treatment of FemoropopliTEal In-Stent Restenosis). JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2015 Jan;8(1 Pt A):92-101
4. Laird et al. Limb Salvage Following Laser-Assisted Angioplasty for Critical Limb Ischemia: Results of the LACI Multicenter Trial. J Endovasc Ther. 2006 Feb;13(1):1-11
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Turbo-Elite is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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