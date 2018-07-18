Search terms

Laser atherectomy catheter

Turbo-Elite laser atherectomy catheter captures the power of ultraviolet light to provide a versatile and reliable tool for treating multiple lesion morphologies within PAD lesions. Utilizing laser's unique mechanism of action, Turbo-Elite is capable of powering through the most challenging restenoses and occlusions.

Features
Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.
Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³
Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.
Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴
Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.
  • Versatile performance
  • Cross and debulk with one device
  • Reliably simple
  • Strong clinical support
Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.
Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³
Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.
Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴
Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Specifications

Model Number 420-006 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.081”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 423-135 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Repetition rate
  • 25-80Hz
Model Number 414-159 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Model Number 414-159 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.057”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.062”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 417-152 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.068”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.069”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 423-001 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Working length
  • 120 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 423-135 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Working length
  • 125 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 425-135 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.8 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035”
Sheath compatibility
  • 8F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.101”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.102”
Working length
  • 112 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60mJ/mm²
Model Number 410-152 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.047”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 420-159 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.084”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 425-011 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.8 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 8F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.101”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.102”
Working length
  • 110 cm
Fluence
  • 30-45 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 417-156 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.069” in
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.072”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 410-154 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.049”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 414-151 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.055”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.056”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 420-006 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Model Number 423-135 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Repetition rate
  • 25-80Hz
Model Number 420-006 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.081”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 423-135 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Repetition rate
  • 25-80Hz
Model Number 414-159 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.057”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.062”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 417-152 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.068”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.069”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 423-001 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Working length
  • 120 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 423-135 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Working length
  • 125 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 425-135 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.8 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.035”
Sheath compatibility
  • 8F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.101”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.102”
Working length
  • 112 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60mJ/mm²
Model Number 410-152 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.047”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 420-159 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.084”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 425-011 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.8 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 8F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.101”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.102”
Working length
  • 110 cm
Fluence
  • 30-45 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 417-156 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.069” in
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.072”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 410-154 Peripheral Rapid Exchange Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.049”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model Number 414-151 Peripheral Over-the-Wire Catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.055”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.056”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
  • 1. Dippel et al. Excimer laser recanalization of femoropopliteal lesions and 1-year patency: results of the CELLO registry. J Endovasc Ther. 2009 Dec;16(6):665-75.
  • 2. Zeller et al. J Endovasc Ther. Photoablation using the turbo-booster and excimer laser for in-stent restenosis treatment: twelve-month results from the PATENT study. J Endovasc Ther. 2014 Feb;21(1):52-60
  • 3. Dippel et al. Randomized controlled study of excimer laser atherectomy for treatment of femoropopliteal in-stent restenosis: initial results from the EXCITE ISR trial (EXCImer Laser Randomized Controlled Study for Treatment of FemoropopliTEal In-Stent Restenosis). JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2015 Jan;8(1 Pt A):92-101
  • 4. Laird et al.  Limb Salvage Following Laser-Assisted Angioplasty for Critical Limb Ischemia: Results of the LACI Multi­center Trial. J Endovasc Ther. 2006 Feb;13(1):1-11
  • *When used with Turbo-Tandem and PTA
  • **Images courtesy of Dr. Devendra Amin
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Turbo-Elite is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

