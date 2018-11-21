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Turbo-Elite

Laser Atherectomy Catheter

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Turbo-Elite laser atherectomy catheter captures the power of ultraviolet light to provide a versatile and reliable tool for treating multiple lesion morphologies within PAD lesions. Utilizing laser's unique mechanism of action, Turbo-Elite is capable of powering through the most challenging restenoses and occlusions.

Contact & support
Features
Versatile performance

Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.
Cross and debulk with one device

Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³
Reliably simple

Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.
Strong clinical support

Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴
Cost-effective solution

Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.
  • Versatile performance
  • Cross and debulk with one device
  • Reliably simple
  • Strong clinical support
See all features
Versatile performance

Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.

Versatile performance

Turbo-Elite uniformly and reliably helps treat a variety of morphologies and locations with a single catheter.
Cross and debulk with one device

Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³

Cross and debulk with one device

The safe and proven step-by-step method crosses and prepares challenging occlusions without a wire by acting directly from the catheter’s tip.³
Reliably simple

Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.

Reliably simple

With its safe and easy-to-use technology, Turbo-Elite provides laser-accurate control with none of the moving parts or cutting blades of competing atherectomy catheters.
Strong clinical support

Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴

Strong clinical support

Turbo-Elite has a proven record of safety and effectiveness with results that consistently demonstrate an ability to save limbs and treat lesions both above and below the knee.¹⁻⁴
Cost-effective solution

Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Cost-effective solution

Through a single device that can both cross and debulk a lesion, Turbo-Elite provides you with clinical efficacy and reliability at a lower cost per case than other technologies.

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

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Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Model number 410-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 410-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.047”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 414-151 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 414-151 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.055”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.056”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 417-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 417-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.068”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.069”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 420-006 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 420-006 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.081”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 423-001 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 423-001 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Working length
  • 120 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 410-154 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 410-154 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.049”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 414-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 414-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.057”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.062”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 417-156 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 417-156 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.069” in
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.072”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 420-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 420-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.084”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 410-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 410-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Model number 414-151 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 414-151 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
See all specifications
Model number 410-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 410-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.047”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 414-151 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 414-151 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.055”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.056”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 417-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 417-152 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.068”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.069”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 420-006 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 420-006 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.081”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 423-001 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Model number 423-001 peripheral over-the-wire catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091”
Working length
  • 120 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 410-154 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 410-154 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 0.9 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥1.4 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 4F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.038”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.049”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 414-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 414-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.4 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.1 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 5F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.057”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.062”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 417-156 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 417-156 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 1.7 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥2.6 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.069” in
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.072”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Model number 420-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Model number 420-159 peripheral rapid exchange catheter
Catheter diameter
  • 2 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014”
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080”
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.084”
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ/mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
  • 1. Dippel et al. Excimer laser recanalization of femoropopliteal lesions and 1-year patency: results of the CELLO registry. J Endovasc Ther. 2009 Dec;16(6):665-75.
  • 2. Zeller et al. J Endovasc Ther. Photoablation using the turbo-booster and excimer laser for in-stent restenosis treatment: twelve-month results from the PATENT study. J Endovasc Ther. 2014 Feb;21(1):52-60
  • 3. Dippel et al. Randomized controlled study of excimer laser atherectomy for treatment of femoropopliteal in-stent restenosis: initial results from the EXCITE ISR trial (EXCImer Laser Randomized Controlled Study for Treatment of FemoropopliTEal In-Stent Restenosis). JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2015 Jan;8(1 Pt A):92-101
  • 4. Laird et al.  Limb Salvage Following Laser-Assisted Angioplasty for Critical Limb Ischemia: Results of the LACI Multi­center Trial. J Endovasc Ther. 2006 Feb;13(1):1-11
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Turbo-Elite is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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