Philips Laser System Nexcimer

Laser system for coronary and peripheral atherectomy and lead management

Philips Laser System —Nexcimer— photoablates a wide spectrum of morphologies. Philips laser catheters are indicated in many vessel types and is the only laser system available for lead removal. Powered by a common 100-240V electrical outlet, the system warms up in less than 30 seconds for an easy and fast set-up.

Features
Click here for more information
Click here for more information
Click here for more information
Click here for more information
Click here for more information
Click here for more information
Click here for more information
Click here for more information
Specifications

System specifications
System specifications
Active medium
  • XeCl
Weight
  • 480 lbs / 217 kg
Wavelength
  • 308 nm
Length
  • 52 in / 132 cm
Catheter output fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm2
Height
  • 42 in / 107 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Width
  • 19 in / 48 cm
Pulse width
  • 125-200 ns, FWHM
Power requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC (single phase), 50/60 Hz, 16 amp
Product number
  • LAS-100
System specifications
System specifications
Active medium
  • XeCl
Weight
  • 480 lbs / 217 kg
Wavelength
  • 308 nm
Length
  • 52 in / 132 cm
Catheter output fluence
  • 30-80 mJ/mm2
Height
  • 42 in / 107 cm
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Width
  • 19 in / 48 cm
Pulse width
  • 125-200 ns, FWHM
Power requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC (single phase), 50/60 Hz, 16 amp
Product number
  • LAS-100
  • 1. Internal Sales data on file.
  • 2. Dippel et al. Randomized Controlled Study of Excimer Laser Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal In-stent Restenosis: Initial ISR Results (2015). JACC 8(1): 92-101.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

