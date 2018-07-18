Search terms

Turbo-Power

Laser atherectomy catheter

The Turbo-Power laser atherectomy catheter debulks the lesion in a single step and offers remote automatic rotation for precise directional control. Turbo-Power is the only atherectomy device proven and approved for the treat of ISR.

Features
The rotation of the eccentric fiber pack mitigates dead space between the fibers and is more effective on a greater surface area.⁸

The rotation of the eccentric fiber pack mitigates dead space between the fibers and is more effective on a greater surface area.⁸

The rotation of the eccentric fiber pack mitigates dead space between the fibers and is more effective on a greater surface area.⁸
The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical data. The Excite** ISR prospective randomized controlled trial, including challenging real-world cases with the longest lesions ever studied, proves superiority over PTA alone.¹

The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical data. The Excite** ISR prospective randomized controlled trial, including challenging real-world cases with the longest lesions ever studied, proves superiority over PTA alone.¹

The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical data. The Excite** ISR prospective randomized controlled trial, including challenging real-world cases with the longest lesions ever studied, proves superiority over PTA alone.¹
Remote automatic rotation offers precise directional control allowing the physician to direct treatment into bulk where needed.

Remote automatic rotation offers precise directional control allowing the physician to direct treatment into bulk where needed.

Remote automatic rotation offers precise directional control allowing the physician to direct treatment into bulk where needed.
Increases crossing efficiency in calcified lesions allowing for better deliverability in difficult cases.¹⁰

Increases crossing efficiency in calcified lesions allowing for better deliverability in difficult cases.¹⁰

Increases crossing efficiency in calcified lesions allowing for better deliverability in difficult cases.¹⁰
The rotation of the eccentric fiber pack mitigates dead space between the fibers and is more effective on a greater surface area.⁸

The rotation of the eccentric fiber pack mitigates dead space between the fibers and is more effective on a greater surface area.⁸

The rotation of the eccentric fiber pack mitigates dead space between the fibers and is more effective on a greater surface area.⁸
The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical data. The Excite** ISR prospective randomized controlled trial, including challenging real-world cases with the longest lesions ever studied, proves superiority over PTA alone.¹

The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical data. The Excite** ISR prospective randomized controlled trial, including challenging real-world cases with the longest lesions ever studied, proves superiority over PTA alone.¹

The only atherectomy device with level 1 clinical data. The Excite** ISR prospective randomized controlled trial, including challenging real-world cases with the longest lesions ever studied, proves superiority over PTA alone.¹
Remote automatic rotation offers precise directional control allowing the physician to direct treatment into bulk where needed.

Remote automatic rotation offers precise directional control allowing the physician to direct treatment into bulk where needed.

Remote automatic rotation offers precise directional control allowing the physician to direct treatment into bulk where needed.
Increases crossing efficiency in calcified lesions allowing for better deliverability in difficult cases.¹⁰

Increases crossing efficiency in calcified lesions allowing for better deliverability in difficult cases.¹⁰

Increases crossing efficiency in calcified lesions allowing for better deliverability in difficult cases.¹⁰

Specifications

Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091"
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091"
Working length
  • 120 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ / mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Catheter diameter
  • 2.0 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080"
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.081"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ / mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Catheter diameter
  • 2.0 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Catheter diameter
  • 2.3 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.5 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath compatibility
  • 7F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.091"
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.091"
Working length
  • 120 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ / mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
Catheter diameter
  • 2.0 mm
Vessel diameter
  • ≥3.0 mm
Max guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath compatibility
  • 6F
Max tip outer diameter
  • 0.080"
Max shaft outer diameter
  • 0.081"
Working length
  • 150 cm
Fluence
  • 30-60 mJ / mm²
Repetition rate
  • 25-80 Hz
  • 1. Dippel et al. Randomized Controlled Study of Excimer Laser Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal In-stent Restenosis: Initial EXCITE ISR Results (2015). JACC 8(1): 92-101.
  • 2. Saxon et al (2013). Heparin bonded, expanded polytetrafluoroethylene lined stent graft in the treatment of femoropopliteal artery disease. JVIR; 24(2).
  • 3. McKinsey J, Zellar T, Rocha-Singh K, et al. Lower Extremity Revascularization Using Directional Atherectomy: 12-Moth Prospective Results of the DEFINITIVE LE Study, JACC Cardiovasc Interv 7 (2014) pp. 923-933.
  • 4. Maehara A, et al. JETSTREAM Atherectomy System can remove superficial calcium in severely calcified peripheral arteries. Abstract Poster, ISET Jan 2013.
  • 5. Babaev A, et al. Tissue Removal Assessment with Ultrasound of the SFA and Popliteal Study (TRUTH): Orbital Atherectomy Acute Date and Intravascular Ultrasound Analysis. JACC Vol 64/11/Suppl B, TCT-131.
  • 6. Maximal luminal gain defined as 50% or greater stenosis reduction.
  • 7. Spectranetics Benchmark Study, unpublished data available upon request. Coll Cardio. 2004;43:1959-1963.
  • 8. Data on file D040242-00
  • 9. Data on file ECO031891
  • *When comparing 7F Turbo-Power to 2.0 Turbo-Elite. Greater than 10% luminal gain when comparing 6F Turbo- Power to 2.0 Turbo-Elite.
  • **Excite ISR studied the safety and efficacy of Turbo-Tandem plus PTA and PTA alone. Turbo-Power is substantially equivalent to Turbo-Tandem.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

