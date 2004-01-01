Every patient suffering from chronic respiratory disease has changing therapeutic demands. With DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS noninvasive ventilation solutions, you have the power to treat them that way. Using clinically proven therapy solutions, DreamStation noninvasive ventilators adapt to these changing patient needs, helping to normalize ventilation.
Automated Airway Management
DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.
Adapts to changes with AVAPS
With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.
Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.
Clinically proven solutions
Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²
Meeting unique patient needs
DreamStation AVAPS aligns with your patient’s breathing patterns to minimize applied pressure support, and machine breaths. And, it helps you stay connected and informed with daily data on patient usage, compliance and efficacy.
Patient driven design
DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Custom and connected care
Proven Philips clinical innovations support custom, connected care to meet the unique needs of your patients, while offering the first noninvasive ventilation solution that can automatically and simultaneously treat hypercapnia and OSA in any noninvasive ventilation mode.
Stay connected to patients
DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.
Adapts to changes with AVAPS
With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.
Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.
Clinically proven solutions
Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²
Meeting unique patient needs
DreamStation AVAPS aligns with your patient’s breathing patterns to minimize applied pressure support, and machine breaths. And, it helps you stay connected and informed with daily data on patient usage, compliance and efficacy.
Patient driven design
DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Custom and connected care
Proven Philips clinical innovations support custom, connected care to meet the unique needs of your patients, while offering the first noninvasive ventilation solution that can automatically and simultaneously treat hypercapnia and OSA in any noninvasive ventilation mode.
Stay connected to patients
DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.
Specifications
Electrical
Voltage
100 – 240 VAC
Frequency
50/60 Hz
Amperage
2.0-1.0 A
General
Humidification
Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Filters
Reusable pollen; disposable ultra-fine
Device controls
LCD, control dial/push button
Warranty
2 years (US)
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
15.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (w/o humidifier) ; 29.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (w humidifier)
Weight
1.33 kg/2.94 lbs (w/o humd); 1.98 kg/4.37 lbs (w humid); Incl power supply
Prescription guidelines
Ventilation pressure
4 to 30 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
CPAP max pressure is 20 cm H2O
Modes
CPAP, S, S/T, T, PC
Breath per minute
1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
Digital Auto-Trak
No settings – fully automated triggering, cycling and leak compensation
AVAPS
Target volume: 200 to 1500 ml per breath (increment is 10 ml)
Max. IPAP: 6 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O
Min. IPAP: EPAP plus 2 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O
(Minimum Pressure support is 2 cm H2O)
Inspiration time
.5 to 3.00 seconds (increment is .1 seconds)
Rise time
1 to 6
Ramp time
5 to 40 minutes (increment is 5 minutes)
Flex pressure relief
0 to 3 (only in S-mode)
Humidification
Heated humidification, fixed, adaptive
(standard 15mm or 15 mm heated tube)
¹ 1Murphy, Patrick, et al. “The effect of volume targeted pressure support (PS) ventilation with autotitrating expiratory positive airways pressure (EPAP) and back up rate (BUR) on sleep quality in COPD-obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) overlap syndrome.”
European Respiratory Journal 42.Suppl 57 (2013): P2583. With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with COPD.
² Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815 With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
³2016 Internal assessment of leading competitive BiPAP devices with backup breath rate comparing Resmed Lumis and AirCurve NIV product lines.
*With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
†Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815