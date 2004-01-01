By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Built to endure, designed to evolve
The HeartStart MRx is built tough—tough enough to endure environmental conditions created by water, vibrations, mechanical shocks, drops, and electromagnetic activity. Plus it’s built on a scalable platform, so you can upgrade easily and take advantage of Philips advancements while retaining the same footprint and weight.
The HeartStart MRx is built tough—tough enough to endure environmental conditions created by water, vibrations, mechanical shocks, drops, and electromagnetic activity. Plus it’s built on a scalable platform, so you can upgrade easily and take advantage of Philips advancements while retaining the same footprint and weight.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.
With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.
The HeartStart MRx is built tough—tough enough to endure environmental conditions created by water, vibrations, mechanical shocks, drops, and electromagnetic activity. Plus it’s built on a scalable platform, so you can upgrade easily and take advantage of Philips advancements while retaining the same footprint and weight.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.
Specifications
Strip Chart Recorder
Strip Chart Recorder
Recorder(a)
Standard: 50 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Recorder(b)
Optional: 75 mm (paper width) thermal array printer mm
Continuous ECG Strip
Prints primary ECG lead with event annotations and measurements in real-time or with 10-second delay
Auto Printing
Recorder can be configured to print marked events/charge/ shock and alarms
Reports
Event Summary, 12-Lead/Operational Check/ Configuration/Status Log and Device Information
Paper Size
1.97” (50 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L and 2.95” (75 mm) W by 100 ft. (30 m) L "/ft/mm/m
Defibrillation
Defibrillation
Waveform
Truncated Exponential Biphasic.Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance.
Output Energy
Manual (selected): 1-10/15/20/30/50/70/100/120/150/170/200 Joules into a 50 Ohm load
AED Mode (single energy output): 150 Joules into a 50 ohm load. Joules/Ohm
Charge Time
Less than 5 seconds to 200 Joules with a new/ fully charged lithium ion battery at 25º C
Shock Delivery
Via multifunction defib electrode pads or paddles
Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
Typically less than 20 seconds
Maximum Patient Impedance Range
180 Ohm Ohm
Minimum Patient Impedance Range
180 Ohm Ohm
AED Mode
Shock advisory sensitivity and specificity meet AAMI DF-39 guidelines
Noninvasive Blood Pressure
Noninvasive Blood Pressure
Pressure Range(a)
Systolic: 40 to 260 mmHg
Pressure Range(b)
Diastolic: 20 to 200 mmHg
Initial Pressure
Adult: 160 mmHg and Pediatric: 120 mmHg
Maximum Pressure
280 mmHg
Alarm Range(d)
Systolic high limit: 30 - 270 (Adult) and 35 - 180 (Pediatric)
