Easy as 1-2-3

We’ve equipped HS1 with integrated SMART Pads that will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased if needed and include additional instructions to aid understanding. The system senses when the special Infant/Child SMART Pads cartridge is installed and automatically adjusts CPR instructions and shock energy to a level more appropriate for infants and children under 25 kg or 55 lbs. or 0-8 years old.