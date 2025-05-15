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EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
Call +38 (044) 359 00 88
По вопросам приобретения оборудования или сервисной поддержки вы можете связаться с нашими официальными дистрибьюторами и сервисными партнерами.
ТОВ "АФС Медицинтехнік"
+38 (044) 359 00 88
+38 (050) 590 50 50
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +38 (044) 359 00 88
По вопросам приобретения оборудования или сервисной поддержки вы можете связаться с нашими официальными дистрибьюторами и сервисными партнерами.
ТОВ "АФС Медицинтехнік"
+38 (044) 359 00 88
+38 (050) 590 50 50
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
View product
Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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