MultiBand SENSE allows you to use state-of-the-art acceleration factors in the brain by simultaneously exciting multiple slices. Due to a shorter minimum TR for fMRI, larger anatomical coverage or higher temporal resolution can be used. In your DWI/DTI sequences larger anatomical coverage or higher number of diffusion directions can be acquired¹. With MultiBand SENSE you can perform fMRI and DTI exams with high speed and high resolution, simultaneously².
