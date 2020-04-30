Search terms

MultiBand SENSE allows you to use state-of-the-art acceleration factors in the brain by simultaneously exciting multiple slices. Due to a shorter minimum TR for fMRI, larger anatomical coverage or higher temporal resolution can be used. In your DWI/DTI sequences larger anatomical coverage or higher number of diffusion directions can be acquired¹. With MultiBand SENSE you can perform fMRI and DTI exams with high speed and high resolution, simultaneously².

  • 1. Due to a shorter minimum TR
  • 2. High speed due to using MultiBand SENSE and high resolution due to using in-plane dS SENSE

