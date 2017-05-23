Search terms

SmartPath to dStream

MR system upgrade

The smart approach to digital broadband MR- Ingenia owners enjoy enhanced image quality, advanced clinical capabilities, and efficient workflow from dStream broadband digital architecture. A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream, without installing a completely new system.

Features
dStream with dS coil solutions benefit every exam. Perform high quality routine brain, spine, knee, ankle, and liver exams in just 8 minutes.

Image with fewer coils . Reduce set-up time and repetitive tasks when you switch to efficient FlexStream workflow.

Cost-effectively upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system guaranteed to last 10 years and longer without buying a brand new system.

dStream is built around your existing magnet to cut downtime, the expense of a new MRI suite, and more.

Conversion process
A cost-effective path to digital broadband MR, the SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.

Conversion process
dStream
dStream enables you to get information, consistently in the same time by delivering premium image quality with digital clarity and speed.

dStream
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ⁶
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal
Conversion process
Investment security for the next ten years

 

“The Achieva dStream currently offers us the security of having turned a six-year old MRI into state-of-the-art technology by upgrading, which gives us investment security for the next ten years.”

 

Professor Markus Zähringer, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Diagnostic and

Interventional Radiology, Marienhospital, Stuttgart, Germany.

 

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

Find the right clinical applications for your needs

 

Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs

 

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

 

FieldStrength

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

