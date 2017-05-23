The smart approach to digital broadband MR- Ingenia owners enjoy enhanced image quality, advanced clinical capabilities, and efficient workflow from dStream broadband digital architecture. A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream, without installing a completely new system.
Get high resolution and high speed
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
SmartPath
dStream
iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
ScanWise Implant
IntelliSpace Portal
Get high resolution and high speed
Boost throughput by up to 30%
Add 10 years to your MRI lifetime
Avoid costly retrofit and downtime
SmartPath
dStream
iPatient
Premium IQ⁶
ScanWise Implant
IntelliSpace Portal
“The Achieva dStream currently offers us the security of having turned a six-year old MRI into state-of-the-art technology by upgrading, which gives us investment security for the next ten years.” Professor Markus Zähringer, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, Marienhospital, Stuttgart, Germany.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
