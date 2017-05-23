Fast and robust imaging can help to stick to your tight schedule, while providing consistent high quality information for confident diagnosis.
At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Break new ground in advanced applications
Break new ground in advanced applications
Break new ground in advanced applications
Break new ground in advanced applications
dStream
dStream
dStream
dStream
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ¹
Enhance patient acceptance
Enhance patient acceptance
Enhance patient acceptance
Enhance patient acceptance
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Break new ground in advanced applications
Break new ground in advanced applications
Break new ground in advanced applications
Break new ground in advanced applications
dStream
dStream
dStream
dStream
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
In-Bore experience
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
iPatient
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ¹
Premium IQ¹
Enhance patient acceptance
Enhance patient acceptance
Enhance patient acceptance
Enhance patient acceptance
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Fast and robust imaging can help to stick to your tight schedule, while providing consistent high quality information for confident diagnosis.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
|Total gantry installed weight
|
|Minimum siting requirement
|
|Max scan matrix
|
|Highest in-plane resolution
|
|Max. number of slices
|
|SmartStart
|
|SmartSelect
|
|SmartExam (optional)
|
|SmartLine (package dependent)
|
|SmartLink (package dependent)
|
|FlexCoverage Posterior coil
|
|FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
|
|FlexConnect connectors
|
|FlexTrak tabletop
|
|FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
|
|FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
|
|FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
|
|Bore design
|
|Flare on both ends
|
|Tunnel diameter at both ends
|
|Maximum weight capacity
|
|Patient transport system (optional)
|
|Wireless patient physiological synchronization
|
|Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
|
|Parallel RF transmission
|
|Number of independent RF amplifiers
|
|Output power
|
|Max. amplitude for each axis
|
|Max. slew rate for each axis
|
|Number of independent receive channels
|
|Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
|
|Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
|
|Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
|
|Signal chain from connector to magnet
|
|Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
|
|Bore design
|
|Magnet weight
|
|Maximum FOV
|
|Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
|
|HeliumSave technology
|
|Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
|
|Total gantry installed weight
|
|Minimum siting requirement
|
|Max scan matrix
|
|Highest in-plane resolution
|
|Total gantry installed weight
|
|Minimum siting requirement
|
|Max scan matrix
|
|Highest in-plane resolution
|
|Max. number of slices
|
|SmartStart
|
|SmartSelect
|
|SmartExam (optional)
|
|SmartLine (package dependent)
|
|SmartLink (package dependent)
|
|FlexCoverage Posterior coil
|
|FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
|
|FlexConnect connectors
|
|FlexTrak tabletop
|
|FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
|
|FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
|
|FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
|
|Bore design
|
|Flare on both ends
|
|Tunnel diameter at both ends
|
|Maximum weight capacity
|
|Patient transport system (optional)
|
|Wireless patient physiological synchronization
|
|Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
|
|Parallel RF transmission
|
|Number of independent RF amplifiers
|
|Output power
|
|Max. amplitude for each axis
|
|Max. slew rate for each axis
|
|Number of independent receive channels
|
|Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
|
|Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
|
|Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
|
|Signal chain from connector to magnet
|
|Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
|
|Bore design
|
|Magnet weight
|
|Maximum FOV
|
|Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
|
|HeliumSave technology
|
|Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
|
View product
Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.