dStream TorsoCardiac coil MR coil

The dS (dStream) TorsoCardiac Coil 1.5T is an integral part of the Breeze Workflow when used in combination with the dS NeuroVascularSpine (NVS) 1.5T coil. This thin, flat, lightweight anterior coil easily fits around each patient's body shape for fast, efficient, and comfortable scanning. Thanks to short cables, mini connectors and compact electronics, the anterior coil is ultralight. Breeze connect reduces the number of positioning steps and accelerates your daily exam workflow.