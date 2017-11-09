Search terms
Pinnacle Dynamic Planning provides fast assessment and re-planning tools to help monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans. Deformable Image Registration (DIR) maps corresponding image points between multiple CT and CBCT scans to improve accuracy in planning, evaluation and delivery.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Fast assessment and automated re-planning
Fast assessment and automated re-planning
Fast assessment and automated re-planning
Determine the need to re-plan
Determine the need to re-plan
Determine the need to re-plan
Manage treatment plans over time
Manage treatment plans over time
Manage treatment plans over time
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR
Fast assessment and automated re-planning
Fast assessment and automated re-planning
Fast assessment and automated re-planning
Determine the need to re-plan
Determine the need to re-plan
Determine the need to re-plan
Manage treatment plans over time
Manage treatment plans over time
Manage treatment plans over time
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR
View product
Pinnacle Proton Planning is designed to fully integrate proton planning for Double scattering and Uniform Scanning techniques within the conventional external beam treatment planning process. The combination of specially designed tools and the seamless integration within Pinnacle provides an extensive range of functionalities that offers clinicians the chance to select the appropriate treatment options for the patient and do the work quickly through improved workflow.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.