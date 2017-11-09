Search terms

Pinnacle Dynamic Planning with Deformable Image Registration

Assess, re-plan, and estimate accumulated dose distribution from multiple radiation treatment plans.

Pinnacle Dynamic Planning provides fast assessment and re-planning tools to help monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans. Deformable Image Registration (DIR) maps corresponding image points between multiple CT and CBCT scans to improve accuracy in planning, evaluation and delivery.

Contact us
Features
Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Designed for easier treatment adaptation, Pinnacle Dynamic Planning makes it possible to save hours on adapting a patient’s treatment plan. Tools for fast assessment and re-planning, automate the time consuming processes, generating “at-a-glance” information to monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans without starting all over again..

Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Designed for easier treatment adaptation, Pinnacle Dynamic Planning makes it possible to save hours on adapting a patient’s treatment plan. Tools for fast assessment and re-planning, automate the time consuming processes, generating “at-a-glance” information to monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans without starting all over again..

Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Designed for easier treatment adaptation, Pinnacle Dynamic Planning makes it possible to save hours on adapting a patient’s treatment plan. Tools for fast assessment and re-planning, automate the time consuming processes, generating “at-a-glance” information to monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans without starting all over again..
Determine the need to re-plan

Determine the need to re-plan

Intuitive evaluation tools allow side-by-side comparison of patient images, visualizing the impact of the change in the patient on the original contours. The impact to dose distribution because of the change in anatomy can be visualized on the Dose Volume Histograms and on the plan evaluation Scorecard, allowing the clinical to see at a glance whether a re-plan is needed.

Determine the need to re-plan

Intuitive evaluation tools allow side-by-side comparison of patient images, visualizing the impact of the change in the patient on the original contours. The impact to dose distribution because of the change in anatomy can be visualized on the Dose Volume Histograms and on the plan evaluation Scorecard, allowing the clinical to see at a glance whether a re-plan is needed.

Determine the need to re-plan

Intuitive evaluation tools allow side-by-side comparison of patient images, visualizing the impact of the change in the patient on the original contours. The impact to dose distribution because of the change in anatomy can be visualized on the Dose Volume Histograms and on the plan evaluation Scorecard, allowing the clinical to see at a glance whether a re-plan is needed.
Manage treatment plans over time

Manage treatment plans over time

Dynamically track treatment plan changes or change over time in volume or motion of target or clinical structures, for patient consultations and peer reviews. Navigating through historic plans visualizes the changes that were implemented, and trending tools show change over time.

Manage treatment plans over time

Dynamically track treatment plan changes or change over time in volume or motion of target or clinical structures, for patient consultations and peer reviews. Navigating through historic plans visualizes the changes that were implemented, and trending tools show change over time.

Manage treatment plans over time

Dynamically track treatment plan changes or change over time in volume or motion of target or clinical structures, for patient consultations and peer reviews. Navigating through historic plans visualizes the changes that were implemented, and trending tools show change over time.
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Dynamic Planning with Deformable Image Registration (DIR) adds the capability to deformably fuse multiple CT and/or cone beam CT images together; enhancing the adaptive treatment planning process. This provides the clinician the insight to make informed decisions when creating a new treatment plan, moving forward with an optimal dose distribution for the patient’s next treatment.

Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Dynamic Planning with Deformable Image Registration (DIR) adds the capability to deformably fuse multiple CT and/or cone beam CT images together; enhancing the adaptive treatment planning process. This provides the clinician the insight to make informed decisions when creating a new treatment plan, moving forward with an optimal dose distribution for the patient’s next treatment.

Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Dynamic Planning with Deformable Image Registration (DIR) adds the capability to deformably fuse multiple CT and/or cone beam CT images together; enhancing the adaptive treatment planning process. This provides the clinician the insight to make informed decisions when creating a new treatment plan, moving forward with an optimal dose distribution for the patient’s next treatment.
  • Fast assessment and automated re-planning
  • Determine the need to re-plan
  • Manage treatment plans over time
  • Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR
See all features
Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Designed for easier treatment adaptation, Pinnacle Dynamic Planning makes it possible to save hours on adapting a patient’s treatment plan. Tools for fast assessment and re-planning, automate the time consuming processes, generating “at-a-glance” information to monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans without starting all over again..

Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Designed for easier treatment adaptation, Pinnacle Dynamic Planning makes it possible to save hours on adapting a patient’s treatment plan. Tools for fast assessment and re-planning, automate the time consuming processes, generating “at-a-glance” information to monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans without starting all over again..

Fast assessment and automated re-planning

Designed for easier treatment adaptation, Pinnacle Dynamic Planning makes it possible to save hours on adapting a patient’s treatment plan. Tools for fast assessment and re-planning, automate the time consuming processes, generating “at-a-glance” information to monitor treatment efficacy and create new plans without starting all over again..
Determine the need to re-plan

Determine the need to re-plan

Intuitive evaluation tools allow side-by-side comparison of patient images, visualizing the impact of the change in the patient on the original contours. The impact to dose distribution because of the change in anatomy can be visualized on the Dose Volume Histograms and on the plan evaluation Scorecard, allowing the clinical to see at a glance whether a re-plan is needed.

Determine the need to re-plan

Intuitive evaluation tools allow side-by-side comparison of patient images, visualizing the impact of the change in the patient on the original contours. The impact to dose distribution because of the change in anatomy can be visualized on the Dose Volume Histograms and on the plan evaluation Scorecard, allowing the clinical to see at a glance whether a re-plan is needed.

Determine the need to re-plan

Intuitive evaluation tools allow side-by-side comparison of patient images, visualizing the impact of the change in the patient on the original contours. The impact to dose distribution because of the change in anatomy can be visualized on the Dose Volume Histograms and on the plan evaluation Scorecard, allowing the clinical to see at a glance whether a re-plan is needed.
Manage treatment plans over time

Manage treatment plans over time

Dynamically track treatment plan changes or change over time in volume or motion of target or clinical structures, for patient consultations and peer reviews. Navigating through historic plans visualizes the changes that were implemented, and trending tools show change over time.

Manage treatment plans over time

Dynamically track treatment plan changes or change over time in volume or motion of target or clinical structures, for patient consultations and peer reviews. Navigating through historic plans visualizes the changes that were implemented, and trending tools show change over time.

Manage treatment plans over time

Dynamically track treatment plan changes or change over time in volume or motion of target or clinical structures, for patient consultations and peer reviews. Navigating through historic plans visualizes the changes that were implemented, and trending tools show change over time.
Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Dynamic Planning with Deformable Image Registration (DIR) adds the capability to deformably fuse multiple CT and/or cone beam CT images together; enhancing the adaptive treatment planning process. This provides the clinician the insight to make informed decisions when creating a new treatment plan, moving forward with an optimal dose distribution for the patient’s next treatment.

Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Dynamic Planning with Deformable Image Registration (DIR) adds the capability to deformably fuse multiple CT and/or cone beam CT images together; enhancing the adaptive treatment planning process. This provides the clinician the insight to make informed decisions when creating a new treatment plan, moving forward with an optimal dose distribution for the patient’s next treatment.

Accurately estimate accumulated dose distribution with DIR

Dynamic Planning with Deformable Image Registration (DIR) adds the capability to deformably fuse multiple CT and/or cone beam CT images together; enhancing the adaptive treatment planning process. This provides the clinician the insight to make informed decisions when creating a new treatment plan, moving forward with an optimal dose distribution for the patient’s next treatment.

Documentation

Product overview (4)

Product overview

Product overview (4)

Product overview

See all documentation

Product overview (4)

Product overview

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.