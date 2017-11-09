Pinnacle Proton Planning is designed to fully integrate proton planning for Double scattering and Uniform Scanning techniques within the conventional external beam treatment planning process. The combination of specially designed tools and the seamless integration within Pinnacle provides an extensive range of functionalities that offers clinicians the chance to select the appropriate treatment options for the patient and do the work quickly through improved workflow.
Composite planning with protons, photons, electrons, and brachytherapy
Intuitive visualization tools enable side-by-side comparisons of different plans to determine the preferred treatment protocol.
“The interface still has a familiar feel as the photon-only program. Easy to adjust to.” - Randy Henderson, MD, University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute, Gainsville, FL. “This is much easier and more user-friendly than other systems I commissioned. A great tool for physics.” - Niek Schreuder, Vice President and Chief Medical Physicist, ProVision Health Partners, Knoxville, TN
Generalized SOBP-based modeling
Reduce the demand for incorporating detailed information of the delivery system and simplify the commissioning process.
Comprehensive evaluation
Monitor the dose to the target and critical structures from different plans including photons, protons, and a composite plan.
“The interface still has a familiar feel as the photon-only program. Easy to adjust to.” - Randy Henderson, MD, University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute, Gainsville, FL. “This is much easier and more user-friendly than other systems I commissioned. A great tool for physics.” - Niek Schreuder, Vice President and Chief Medical Physicist, ProVision Health Partners, Knoxville, TN
Reduce the demand for incorporating detailed information of the delivery system and simplify the commissioning process.
Monitor the dose to the target and critical structures from different plans including photons, protons, and a composite plan.
