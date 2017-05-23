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Live 3D Transesophageal Echo (TEE)

3D ultrasound imaging

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With Live 3D TEE, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers can see cardiac structure and function all in real-time. It's quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.

Contact & support
Features
Structure and function

Structure and function

Ability to view cardiac structure and function in action, even in hard to image patients.

Structure and function

Ability to view cardiac structure and function in action, even in hard to image patients.

Structure and function

Ability to view cardiac structure and function in action, even in hard to image patients.
Visualization

Visualization

Visualization for device implantation.

Visualization

Visualization for device implantation.

Visualization

Visualization for device implantation.
See complete valve

See complete valve

Ability to see the complete valve from multiple perspectives while the heart is beating.

See complete valve

Ability to see the complete valve from multiple perspectives while the heart is beating.

See complete valve

Ability to see the complete valve from multiple perspectives while the heart is beating.
Live 3D TEE leadership

Live 3D TEE leadership

Philips xMatrix Live 3D TEE was launched in 2007, and since then Live 3D TEE has been clinically proven in over a million exams and procedures.

Live 3D TEE leadership

Philips xMatrix Live 3D TEE was launched in 2007, and since then Live 3D TEE has been clinically proven in over a million exams and procedures.

Live 3D TEE leadership

Philips xMatrix Live 3D TEE was launched in 2007, and since then Live 3D TEE has been clinically proven in over a million exams and procedures.
Data and perspectives

Data and perspectives

Access to data and perspectives not available to transthorasically.

Data and perspectives

Access to data and perspectives not available to transthorasically.

Data and perspectives

Access to data and perspectives not available to transthorasically.
Increased visibility

Increased visibility

Increased visability during guided procedures.

Increased visibility

Increased visability during guided procedures.

Increased visibility

Increased visability during guided procedures.
Monitoring

Monitoring

Monitoring before, during and after surgery.

Monitoring

Monitoring before, during and after surgery.

Monitoring

Monitoring before, during and after surgery.
Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication with surgeons, patients and their families.

Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication with surgeons, patients and their families.

Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication with surgeons, patients and their families.
Live visuals

Live visuals

Ability to see live visuals of the area during follow up to clearly assess repairs and results.

Live visuals

Ability to see live visuals of the area during follow up to clearly assess repairs and results.

Live visuals

Ability to see live visuals of the area during follow up to clearly assess repairs and results.
Ease of use enhances throughput

Ease of use enhances throughput

Easy quantification of the mitral valve with and objective data.

Ease of use enhances throughput

Easy quantification of the mitral valve with and objective data.

Ease of use enhances throughput

Easy quantification of the mitral valve with and objective data.
  • Structure and function
  • Visualization
  • See complete valve
  • Live 3D TEE leadership
See all features
Structure and function

Structure and function

Ability to view cardiac structure and function in action, even in hard to image patients.

Structure and function

Ability to view cardiac structure and function in action, even in hard to image patients.

Structure and function

Ability to view cardiac structure and function in action, even in hard to image patients.
Visualization

Visualization

Visualization for device implantation.

Visualization

Visualization for device implantation.

Visualization

Visualization for device implantation.
See complete valve

See complete valve

Ability to see the complete valve from multiple perspectives while the heart is beating.

See complete valve

Ability to see the complete valve from multiple perspectives while the heart is beating.

See complete valve

Ability to see the complete valve from multiple perspectives while the heart is beating.
Live 3D TEE leadership

Live 3D TEE leadership

Philips xMatrix Live 3D TEE was launched in 2007, and since then Live 3D TEE has been clinically proven in over a million exams and procedures.

Live 3D TEE leadership

Philips xMatrix Live 3D TEE was launched in 2007, and since then Live 3D TEE has been clinically proven in over a million exams and procedures.

Live 3D TEE leadership

Philips xMatrix Live 3D TEE was launched in 2007, and since then Live 3D TEE has been clinically proven in over a million exams and procedures.
Data and perspectives

Data and perspectives

Access to data and perspectives not available to transthorasically.

Data and perspectives

Access to data and perspectives not available to transthorasically.

Data and perspectives

Access to data and perspectives not available to transthorasically.
Increased visibility

Increased visibility

Increased visability during guided procedures.

Increased visibility

Increased visability during guided procedures.

Increased visibility

Increased visability during guided procedures.
Monitoring

Monitoring

Monitoring before, during and after surgery.

Monitoring

Monitoring before, during and after surgery.

Monitoring

Monitoring before, during and after surgery.
Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication with surgeons, patients and their families.

Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication with surgeons, patients and their families.

Enhanced communication

Enhanced communication with surgeons, patients and their families.
Live visuals

Live visuals

Ability to see live visuals of the area during follow up to clearly assess repairs and results.

Live visuals

Ability to see live visuals of the area during follow up to clearly assess repairs and results.

Live visuals

Ability to see live visuals of the area during follow up to clearly assess repairs and results.
Ease of use enhances throughput

Ease of use enhances throughput

Easy quantification of the mitral valve with and objective data.

Ease of use enhances throughput

Easy quantification of the mitral valve with and objective data.

Ease of use enhances throughput

Easy quantification of the mitral valve with and objective data.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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