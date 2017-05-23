AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
Features
ClarityIQ for high quality images at a fraction of the X-ray dose
ClarityIQ is a novel X-ray imaging technology that combines advanced real-time image processing with state-of-the-art hardware. Studies have shown AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ to dramatically reduce X-ray dose, resulting in reduced risk of complications from radiation exposure for patients. ᵃ,ᶠ This also enables longer procedures to treat obese and high-risk patients. ᵃ,ᶠ At the same time, ClarityIQ decreases scatter radiation, thereby reducing long-term health risk for physicians and staff. ᵃ,ᶠ
Reducing motion artifacts for neuro and vascular cases
By aligning images with each other before subtraction, Real-time Pixel Shift helps reduce motion artifacts. The AlluraClarity performs pixel shifting automatically and in real-time using the Automatic Motion Control (AMC) feature. During neuro interventions, for example, AMC corrects for skull and motion artifacts. This is particularly important when placing small devices at the base of the skull.
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
A new level of clinical flexibility
The flexible digital imaging pipeline of the ClarityIQ technology has been designed to carry out the individual image processing algorithms in a more efficient way. This unlocks unprecedented dose management capabilities and clinical flexibility for healthcare facilities. Unlike many conventional systems that carry out image processing in a sequential manner, the AlluraClarity’s digital imaging pipeline performs many image processing blocks in parallel and in stages. This enables the system to process more images, more quickly with no noticeable delay between acquisition and display.
View each procedure your way
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
Less motion blurring in fast moving structures
To reduce X-ray dose without losing clinically relevant information in dynamic cardiac anatomy, ClarityIQ technology uses a new motion compensation feature. It reduces image blur on moving objects, like the heart and GI tract, in part of an image and thereby enhances the quality of the image. Because of this, far less patient dose can be used to create an image that contains the same clinically relevant information. The look of the cardiac images can be adjusted during system installation to fit physician preferences.
Right when you need it, integrated ultrasound
Easy access to premium ultrasound imaging during interventions can enhance confidence and decision making. With Philips CX50 CompactXtreme, you can access quick views of relevant soft tissue and structures to assess devices and guide deployment. Control it tableside and display its images on your procedure monitor for convenience. Use it after procedures to check placement.
Enhancing clinically relevant structures for vascular procedures
ClarityIQ uses advanced spatial filtering to highlight structures and reduce the impact of background noise in an image. High-speed parallel computing capabilities enhance filtering in real time. The result is exceptional visualizations of clinically relevant structures at dramatically low levels of detector X-ray dose. This is especially beneficial for endovascular cases.
Transform the care experience for patients and staff
Fear of the unknown fosters nervousness and anxiety for patients undergoing an interventional procedure. Ambient Experience returns some sense of control by allowing the patient to choose a room ‘theme’ prior to the procedure, transforming the space. It is a unique way of shaping and customizing the interventional environment to meet the specific requirements of clinicians and patients.
Fine-tune images per clinical application
To provide insight and clarity for each application area, over 500 system parameters have been fine-tuned within ClarityIQ technology, and individual image processing features can be adjusted independently. For example, the Real-time Pixel Shift feature with Automatic Motion Control is applied for interventional neuroradiology procedures to enhance visualization of tiny vessels, while Motion Compensation is used for cardiology interventions to apply stronger temporal noise reduction to images of the beating heart.
Count on us as your patients count on you
At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Expand treatment options for high risk and high BMI patients
As interventions become increasingly complex, your challenges multiply. One challenge is the growing number of patients with a high BMI. Visualizing their anatomy can necessitate increased dose levels and lengthen fluoroscopy time. AlluraClarity’s low dose imaging gives you more flexibility for managing dose levels and extending fluoroscopy time to image obese and high risk patients.
a) In 18 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure. For the full list of clinical peer-reviewed papers go to www.philips.com/clinicallyproven.
b) Relationship between radiation exposure and risk of complications, long-term health risk, procedure time and patient characteristics, procedure complexity, as reported in medical guidelines. Stecker, M.S., et al., Guidelines for Patient Radiation Dose Management. Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, 2009. 20(7): p. S263-S273.
c) The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task.
d) Results based on total dose area product from a single center retrospective, historically controlled cohort study on 614 patients (302 for Allura Xper without ClarityIQ and 312 for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ). Procedural performance (fluoroscopy time and number of DSA images) of the physicians did not significantly differ between the two cohorts. Söderman M, Mauti M, Boon S, Omar A, Marteinsdóttir M, Andersson T, Holmin S, Hoornaert B. Radiation dose in neuroangiography using image noise reduction technology: a population study based on 614 patients. Neuroradiology. 2013 Nov;55(11):1365-72.
e) Results based on total dose area product from a single center, prospectively randomized cohort study on 70 consecutive patients (35 for Allura Xper without ClarityIQ and 35 for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ). Number of cine images and contrast medium did not significantly differ between the two cohorts, while fluoroscopy time was significantly higher for the ClarityIQ group. Image quality was based on subjective assessment of two cine runs selected from each patient in two specific projections. Ratings for image contrast, resolution and general appearance were not statistically different. Image noise was more apparent for ClarityIQ images. Eloot L, Thierens H, Taeymans Y, Drieghe B, De Pooter J, Van Peteghem S, Buytaert D, Gijs T, Lapere R, Bacher K. Novel X-ray imaging technology enables significant patient dose reduction in interventional cardiology while maintaining diagnostic image quality. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2015 Nov;86(5):E205-12.
f) Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective randomized study on 48 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were randomly acquired on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (side-by-side, equal or superior than the other, blinded review by 5 independent radiologists). Van Strijen MJ, Grünhagen T, Mauti M, Zähringer M, Gaines PA, Robinson GJ, Railton NJ, van Overhagen H, Habraken J, van Leersum M. Evaluation of a noise reduction imaging technology in iliac digital subtraction angiography: noninferior clinical image quality with lower patient and scatter dose. J Vasc Interv Radiol. 2015 May;26(5):642-50.e1.
