EchoNavigator

Live echo and live X-ray fusion tool

EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.

Features
Markers placed on the soft tissue structures within the echo image automatically appear on the X-ray for context and guidance.

Markers placed on the soft tissue structures within the echo image automatically appear on the X-ray for context and guidance.

Markers placed on the soft tissue structures within the echo image automatically appear on the X-ray for context and guidance.
Markers placed on the soft tissue structures within the echo image automatically appear on the X-ray for context and guidance.
Facilitates teamwork and communication in the lab
Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.

Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.

Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.
Facilitates teamwork and communication in the lab
Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.
Live 3D TEE
The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.

The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.

The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.
Live 3D TEE
The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.
Three useful perspectives
Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.

Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.

Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.
Three useful perspectives
Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.
Intuitive link and automatic orientation
The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.

The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.

The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.
Intuitive link and automatic orientation
The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.
Quick zoom and hanging views
Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.

Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.

Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.
Quick zoom and hanging views
Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.
Fast, intuitive multi-modality
The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.

The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.

The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.
Fast, intuitive multi-modality
The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.
Create 3D segmentation models
Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.

Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.

Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.
Create 3D segmentation models
Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.
See what you need to see
Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.

Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.

Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.
See what you need to see
Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.
See all features
Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.

Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.

Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.
Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.
The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.

The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.

The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.
The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.
Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.

Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.

Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.
Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.
The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.

The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.

The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.
The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.
Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.

Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.

Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.
Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.
The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.

The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.

The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.
The intuitive EPIQ touch screen on the EPIQ CVxi system allows for seamless switching between live echo and live X-ray views. Quickly manipulate multi-modality layouts, select the 2D/3D views you prefer, and add anatomical markers to aid catheter and device navigation.
Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.

Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.

Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.
Cardiac landmarks and models from echo imaging automatically appear on X-ray, giving you valuable context. Receive step-by-step guidance to create annotations of the optimal transseptal area, and benefit from mitral valve anatomical modeling including mitral valve leaflets.
Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.

Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.

Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.
Gain an optimal clinical view with automatic MPR views based on 3D heart models, including presets for the aortic, mitral and tricuspid valves. MultiVue integration allows you to manipulate the MultiVue planes and select them for fusion view.

Documentation

