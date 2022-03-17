IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Seamless integration
Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Seamless integration
Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary co
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Scalability at the core
Scalability at the core
Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Scalability at the core
Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Scalability at the core
Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.
Find out more about our award winning IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
See what is new in cardiac imaging
Cardiovascular software feature comparison chart
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xcelera provide access to cardiovascular clinical information. We are continuously improving our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, with 2 releases every year in the past 3 years. Find out below what we can deliver on when you upgrade to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and keep an eye on this page to stay up to date on our continuous development.
For more information on the features of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular please contact your local sales representative or submit your interest here.
Hear from our partners about cardiovascular software
"The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”
- John Hayes
Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland
"To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”
"The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.”
- Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang
Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
"I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“
- Randall de Visser, M.D.
Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands
Focus on patient care
Diagnostic guidance
Advanced analysis
Data mining capabilities
Intuitive & easy to work with
Cardiology timeline
Customizable workspace
Multi-modality view
Interoperability
Launch into third-party applications
EMR and multi-modality integration
Data transfer across healthcare players
Partnering in data-driven innovation with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.
RightFit Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics
Enabling uninterrupted patient care
How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.
*It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.
*Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.