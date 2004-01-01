Now the performance your practice demands also fits your budget. We’ve taken proven, advanced Philips technologies and put them into Access CT for enhanced diagnostic confidence, at an attractive total cost of ownership.
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
See more detail across a range of patient types
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
Count on service and smart analysis
Philips MX16ᴱᵛᵒ CT scanner is evolving the way that clinicians are able to care for patients by offering them exceptional image quality with low dose, high patient throughput, and attractive total cost of ownership.
iDose⁴ is an innovative solution that helps you personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose. When used in combination with the advanced technologies of the iCT, Ingenuity, and Brilliance scanner families, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – low energy, low dose, and low injected contrast imaging.
