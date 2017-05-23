By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
One system, many options
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
One system, many options
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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