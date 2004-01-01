Search terms

MR Cardiac Whole Heart​

Detailed 3D visualization of the segmented heart

Allows 3D visualization of the heart and vessels anatomy on T1 3D or MRA acquisition. Manual editing tools as well as semi-automatic tools based on seed- and mask-based segmentation can be used as well as fully automatic model-based heart segmentation.

