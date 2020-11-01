Networked medical devices and other mobile health technologies are a true double-edged sword: They have the potential to play a transformational role in health care but also may be a vehicle that exposes patients and health care organizations to safety and security risks. In today’s increasingly connected healthcare landscape, hundreds of thousands of medical devices such as patient monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, and imaging modalities – many of which are life-sustaining or life-supporting – currently reside on hospital networks across the world. Even more medical devices are accessible via wireless technologies, for example, insulin pumps and pacemakers.
Effective medical device cybersecurity – such as the strategies and offerings provided by Philips – is an end to end security offering that complies with and builds upon global regulations to make medical device products and services robust against cyber threats.
Threat actors continue to shift their sights to attack vectors including IoT, Operational technology (OT) and connected industrial and medical systems.
Giving attackers access to more stolen credentials. Securing credentials and access controls is more important than ever.
Patching vulnerabilities is still a problem for many organizations and cybercriminals know that.
Philips medical grade cybersecurity solutions encompass the provision of an on-site biomed and security (people) backed by Philips Group security processes (process), and enabled by technology specifically selected for healthcare. This unique combination reflects our Operational Intelligence approach to integrating people, process and technology at all levels of operations, in this case cybersecurity to ensure security excellence and continuous improvement.
Stef Hoffman Chief Information Security Officer, Philips
Overview of the Philips cybersecurity suite of services
*The following Cybersecurity services will only be available for delivery in North America in 2021 for selected Philips modalities.
Philips cybersecurity consultancy services help customers with regulatory compliance, risk & vulnerability assessments of medical systems, including advice on implementing organizational processes that seamlessly integrate security response & recover workflows with all suppliers. We advise and help devise strategies and frameworks for customers, run security workshops and provide cybersecurity consultants across provides to ensure trusted IT environments are created.
Philips Protection services help customers keep their systems secure through coordinated vulnerability disclosures, medically validated patching, network segmentation.
Philips detection, respond and recover services help customers to identify their medical assets, and monitor the security posture of their medical systems 24x7 and, where needed, trigger response & recovery workflows, as well as helping with recovery from cybersecurity events.
Philips access and audit services help customers keep control over who (vendors & employees) accesses their systems and allows for streamlined & compliant auditing of procedures and access to systems and data
Developed specifically for our patient monitoring systems, RightFit Evolution provides software upgrades for central station and/or patient monitors.The latest software assures interoperability and protection against cyber-attacks and opens up new opportunities for improved patient care. RightFit Evolution Advanced offers PC and/or server refresh when required by software upgrades.
