SmartPath allows you to enhance your investment, extend the lifetime of your equipment and easily upgrade to the latest technology for long-term success. With this program, you completely renew your trusted Ingenia MR system, just as if you had bought a new MR, extending the lifetime of your equipment and improving your total cost of ownership. Discover how Philips SmartPath program can help you step into the future with confidence. It’s your path to longer system lifetime.
When you convert your MR instead of buying a new system, you also make the sustainable choice. Saving the CO2 output and energy usage that would be required to manufacture a new magnet, and saving the costs of transporting, lifting and installing a new magnet weighing up to 3000 kilograms.
Re-using your existing magnet and converting to the next generation of MR costs substantially less than purchasing a new system. Furthermore, it alleviates the delays and expense of installing a new MR magnet, that can involve breaking down walls and ceilings and using heavy cranes to transport the magnet in and out of the hospital.
With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia 1.5T Evolution. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up and initiation of the exam at the patient’s side. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D and 3D scanning and for all anatomies.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives you access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.
With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia 3.0T Evolution. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up and initiation of the exam at the patient’s side. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D and 3D scanning and for all anatomies.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives you access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.
With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia Elition X MR system, setting new direction for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.
Prof. Andrea Falini, Chief of Neuroradiology at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy discusses the benefits of SmartPath to dStream upgrade on a Philips Achieva system
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR* and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy. A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream capability, without installing a completely new system. Your get a fast, cost effective way to move to digital MRI.
* Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system
Upgrading to a dStream system without pulling out the bore is a great achievement. This really puts Philips in a class of its own.”
Prof. C. Truwit, MD, PhD, Chief of Radiology
Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Take a quick look at how easy it is to transform your current Philips MRI system to the new dStream digital broadband architecture.
