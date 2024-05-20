MR compatible patient monitoring
Reduced restrictions; peerless performance
Expression MR Compatible patient monitors are designed specifically for use in magnetic resonance (MR) environments. With technology that supports functionality amidst the pervasive obstacles associated with MR patient monitoring, Expression systems allow greater flexibility for MR technicians and performance that is competitive with bedside monitoring.
Learn more about our MR compatible patient monitoring systems.
Expression MR400
Expression MR400
|
Display
|
15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
|
|
MR compatibility
|
5,000 Gauss
|
|
Parameters
|
Wireless ECG
|
|
Featured Parameters
|
Wireless ECG 3.0
Wireless ECG 3.0
|
MR Patient Care Portal 5000
MR Patient Care Portal 5000
|
Display
|
18.5" Projected Capacitive Touch Panel
|
Special features
|
Wireless communication with MR patient monitoring systems
|
Optional components
|
Strip-chart printer
Expression IP5
Expression IP5
|
Display
|
19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen Touch screen
19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen
Touch screen
|
Special features
|
Wireless communication with Expression MRI patient monitoring systems
Wireless communication with Expression
MRI patient monitoring systems
|
Optional components
|
Strip-chart printer
