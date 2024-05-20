Search terms

expression mr patient monitoring mh

MR compatible patient monitoring

Reduced restrictions; peerless performance

Contact us

MR patient monitoring


Expression MR Compatible patient monitors are designed specifically for use in magnetic resonance (MR) environments. With technology that supports functionality amidst the pervasive obstacles associated with MR patient monitoring, Expression systems allow greater flexibility for MR technicians and performance that is competitive with bedside monitoring.


Learn more about our MR compatible patient monitoring systems.

Request more information
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

*
*

Що це означає?

Philips values and respects the personal information of its customers. You may revoke the permissions you grant at any time. See the Philips Privacy Policy for more information.

39 plus years excellence in magnetic resonance patient monitoring

Expression MR

expression mr469

Expression MR400
 

View product

Display

15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
Touch screen

MR compatibility

5,000 Gauss
7.2 uT B1 rms
4W/Kg SAR
3T

Parameters

Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
IBP
Temperature
Agents

Featured Parameters

Wireless ECG 3.0
Bedside - SINC - parameters
Alarm flags
Advanced alarm

  • Multi priority technical and clinical
  • Extreme bradycardia
  • Extreme tachycardia
  • Apnea
  • Gauss detection
MAC values

expression mr470

Expression MR400
 

View product

Display

15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
Touch screen

MR compatibility

5,000 Gauss
7.2 uT B1 rms
4W/Kg SAR
3T

Parameters

Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
IBP
Temperature
Agents

Featured Parameters

Wireless ECG 3.0
Bedside - SINC - parameters
Alarm flags
Advanced alarm

  • Multi priority technical and clinical
  • Extreme bradycardia
  • Extreme tachycardia
  • Apnea
  • Gauss detection
MAC values

Information portal/Control room display

MR patient monitoring 500

MR Patient Care Portal 5000
 

View product

Display

18.5" Projected Capacitive Touch Panel

Special features

Wireless communication with MR patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
Electronic patient-record keeping using HL7 and RS232 serial data output

Optional components

Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Wall arm and optional arm for strip-chart printer

expression ip5 patient monitoring device

Expression IP5
 

View product

Display

19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen

Touch screen

Special features

Wireless communication with Expression

MRI patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
HL7 and RS232 data output
Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise connectivity

Optional components

Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Desk stand
Wall arm (with optional extension arm for strip-chart printer

MR monitoring accessories

magnetic resonance accessories

Expression MR
Accessories

 

  • Designed and verified to meet ASTM International and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) criteria
  • Designed to withstand demanding magnetic field environments
  • Designed for patient application to reduce the possibility of patient burns from excessive heat generated by the MR system

Learn more

Events

Sunday, May 05

ISMRM

Singapore, Asia

Monday, May 20

NTI/AACN

Denver, CO, United States

Friday, Oct 18

ASA

Philadelphia, PA, United States

Sunday, Dec 01

RSNA

Chicago, IL, United States

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ