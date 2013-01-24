

В экстремальных условиях нужны надежные инструменты, которые помогут справиться с поставленной задачей. Наши лампы являются водо-, грязе- и пыленепроницаемыми по стандартам IP54, IP65 и IP66, поэтому они выдержат любые испытания.

Надежный ударопрочный корпус защищен от повреждений. Лампы были успешно протестированы на влагостойкость по стандартам IK07 и IK09.



Лампы отличаются высокой устойчивостью к воздействию жиров, химических реагентов и растворителей, которые часто используются в автомастерских, поэтому вы сможете установить их в любом удобном для вас месте.



In extreme environments you need tools that are up to the job. Our lamps are water, dirt and dust protected to IP54, IP65 ad IP66 standards, so they shrug off whatever life throws at them. Designed for durability, they feature impact and shock-resistant housings that pass the IK07 and IK09 drop tests with flying colors. They’re also highly resistant to the grease, chemicals and solvents that are commonly used in workshops, so you can place them anywhere, worry free.

