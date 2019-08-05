Search terms

HeartStart FR3

Defibrillator

The HeartStart FR3 is Philips best professional-grade AED with advanced features for the professional responder.

Contact us
Features
Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.

Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.

Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care

Rich clinical information to drive patient care

The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.

Rich clinical information to drive patient care

The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.

Rich clinical information to drive patient care

The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility

Built to endure and designed for flexibility

The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.

Built to endure and designed for flexibility

The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.

Built to endure and designed for flexibility

The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
  • Easy to use so you’re fast to respond
  • Rich clinical information to drive patient care
  • Built to endure and designed for flexibility
See all features
Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.

Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.

Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care

Rich clinical information to drive patient care

The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.

Rich clinical information to drive patient care

The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.

Rich clinical information to drive patient care

The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility

Built to endure and designed for flexibility

The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.

Built to endure and designed for flexibility

The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.

Built to endure and designed for flexibility

The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.

Documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Product news (1)

Product news

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Application notes (1)

Application notes

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Product news (1)

Product news

Specifications

SMART Pads III
SMART Pads III
Application
  • Peel and place pads can be removed from packaging and stored in carry case.
Automated and user-activated self-tests
Automated and user-activated self-tests
Function
  • Places FR3 into a scenario-based training mode and simulates shock therapy
Type
  • 10.8 Volt, 4.5 Ah Li-ion battery
Environment/physical
Environment/physical
Sealing
  • Meets IEC529 class IP55 with battery installed
Shock/drop
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 516.5, Procedure IV (after a one-meter drop to any edge, corner, or surface in standby mode)
Temperature
  • Operating/standby: 32°–122°F (0°– 50°C)
Altitude
  • Meets IEC 60601-1:5.3 (1013 to 572 mbar (hPa), equivalent to air pressure from 0 to 15,000 feet; 0 to 4,572 meters) m
Vibration
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 514.5 C-17
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Models
  • Models 861388 text display 861389 ECG and text display
Waveform
  • SMART Biphasic Truncated Exponential waveform parameters adjust as a function of patient impedance.
Shock delivery
  • Via defibrillator pads placed in the anterior-anterior position for adults, infants and children.
Indicators
  • High-rez LCD, beeper, voice prompts, tones, speaker, connector socket
Advanced mode
  • Advanced mode Configurable using optional HeartStart Configure software
FR3 primary battery
FR3 primary battery
Type
  • Type 12 VDC, 4.7 Ah, lithium manganese dioxide Long-life primary cells
Capacity
  • Please consult User’s Manual for capacity specifications.
Standby life
  • 3 years minimum when stored under standby environmental conditions
Shelf life
  • 5 years
Infant/Child Key
Infant/Child Key
Function
  • Selects therapy for infants or children under 55 lbs (25 kg) or 8 years old
Physical
Physical
Size
  • 2.7˝ high x 5.3˝ wide x 8.7˝ deep (6.9 cm x 13.5 cm x 22.1 cm)
Weight
  • 3 lbs 8 oz (1.6 kg) with FR3 primary battery installed
FR3 data card
FR3 data card
Function
  • Function Stores a minimum of 8 hours of ECG, event, and voice recording.
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Sealing
  • Meets IEC529 class IP55 with battery installed
Operating Temperature
  • Operating/standby: 32°–122°F (0°– 50°C)
Operating Altitude
  • Meets IEC 60601-1:5.3 (1013 to 572 mbar (hPa), equivalent to air pressure from 0 to 15,000 feet; 0 to 4,572 meters)
Shock/Drop Abuse Tolerance
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 516.5, Procedure IV (after a one-meter drop to any edge, corner, or surface in standby mode)
Vibration
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 514.5 C-17
ECG display
ECG display
Screen
  • Screen LCD color display, 320 x 240 pixels. 2.8˝ x 2.1˝ (7.2 cm x 5.4 cm)
Bandwidth
  • Bandwidth 1 Hz to 30 Hz (-3dB), nominal (non-diagnostic)
Monitored Lead
  • Monitored lead Lead II using anterior-anterior adult pads placement
Patient analysis system
Patient analysis system
ECG analysis
  • Evaluates impedance of pads for contact, ECG rhythm and signal quality
Quick Shock
  • Typically arms in 8 seconds from the end of the “Stop CPR” prompt
Sensitivity/specificity
  • Meets AAMI DF80 requirements and AHA recommendations for adult defib
SMART CPR
  • Evaluates characteristics of presenting VF and determines initial therapy
SMART Pads III
SMART Pads III
Application
  • Peel and place pads can be removed from packaging and stored in carry case.
Automated and user-activated self-tests
Automated and user-activated self-tests
Function
  • Places FR3 into a scenario-based training mode and simulates shock therapy
Type
  • 10.8 Volt, 4.5 Ah Li-ion battery
See all specifications
SMART Pads III
SMART Pads III
Application
  • Peel and place pads can be removed from packaging and stored in carry case.
Automated and user-activated self-tests
Automated and user-activated self-tests
Function
  • Places FR3 into a scenario-based training mode and simulates shock therapy
Type
  • 10.8 Volt, 4.5 Ah Li-ion battery
Environment/physical
Environment/physical
Sealing
  • Meets IEC529 class IP55 with battery installed
Shock/drop
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 516.5, Procedure IV (after a one-meter drop to any edge, corner, or surface in standby mode)
Temperature
  • Operating/standby: 32°–122°F (0°– 50°C)
Altitude
  • Meets IEC 60601-1:5.3 (1013 to 572 mbar (hPa), equivalent to air pressure from 0 to 15,000 feet; 0 to 4,572 meters) m
Vibration
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 514.5 C-17
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Models
  • Models 861388 text display 861389 ECG and text display
Waveform
  • SMART Biphasic Truncated Exponential waveform parameters adjust as a function of patient impedance.
Shock delivery
  • Via defibrillator pads placed in the anterior-anterior position for adults, infants and children.
Indicators
  • High-rez LCD, beeper, voice prompts, tones, speaker, connector socket
Advanced mode
  • Advanced mode Configurable using optional HeartStart Configure software
FR3 primary battery
FR3 primary battery
Type
  • Type 12 VDC, 4.7 Ah, lithium manganese dioxide Long-life primary cells
Capacity
  • Please consult User’s Manual for capacity specifications.
Standby life
  • 3 years minimum when stored under standby environmental conditions
Shelf life
  • 5 years
Infant/Child Key
Infant/Child Key
Function
  • Selects therapy for infants or children under 55 lbs (25 kg) or 8 years old
Physical
Physical
Size
  • 2.7˝ high x 5.3˝ wide x 8.7˝ deep (6.9 cm x 13.5 cm x 22.1 cm)
Weight
  • 3 lbs 8 oz (1.6 kg) with FR3 primary battery installed
FR3 data card
FR3 data card
Function
  • Function Stores a minimum of 8 hours of ECG, event, and voice recording.
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Environmental/Physical Requirements
Sealing
  • Meets IEC529 class IP55 with battery installed
Operating Temperature
  • Operating/standby: 32°–122°F (0°– 50°C)
Operating Altitude
  • Meets IEC 60601-1:5.3 (1013 to 572 mbar (hPa), equivalent to air pressure from 0 to 15,000 feet; 0 to 4,572 meters)
Shock/Drop Abuse Tolerance
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 516.5, Procedure IV (after a one-meter drop to any edge, corner, or surface in standby mode)
Vibration
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 514.5 C-17
ECG display
ECG display
Screen
  • Screen LCD color display, 320 x 240 pixels. 2.8˝ x 2.1˝ (7.2 cm x 5.4 cm)
Bandwidth
  • Bandwidth 1 Hz to 30 Hz (-3dB), nominal (non-diagnostic)
Monitored Lead
  • Monitored lead Lead II using anterior-anterior adult pads placement
Patient analysis system
Patient analysis system
ECG analysis
  • Evaluates impedance of pads for contact, ECG rhythm and signal quality
Quick Shock
  • Typically arms in 8 seconds from the end of the “Stop CPR” prompt
Sensitivity/specificity
  • Meets AAMI DF80 requirements and AHA recommendations for adult defib
SMART CPR
  • Evaluates characteristics of presenting VF and determines initial therapy

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.