By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Easy to use so you’re fast to respond
The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Easy to use so you’re fast to respond
The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Easy to use so you’re fast to respond
The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Easy to use so you’re fast to respond
The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care
The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility
The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.