Philips is in a unique position to collaborate with your clinical teams to provide connected care for patients at any point in their critical care journey. Our portfolio of interoperable products developed with clinical teams worldwide offers solutions to your most pertinent critical care bottlenecks, leading to improved clinical* and financial outcomes.
Transform the way patients engage with services, improve the efficiency and coordination of care, and support people to manage their health and wellbeing. Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) is an advanced clinical decision support and documentation solution. Specializing in the complex critical care environment, ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the continuum of care.
Synthesize patient data and translate it into meaningful information to help identify patients most at-risk at any given moment and allocate resources accordingly. Philips acute telehealth platforms combine people, process and technology to enable a co-located team of intensivists and critical care nurses to remotely monitor patients in the ICU regardless of patient location, helping to optimize care costs and enhance staff communication and collaboration.
Tele-ICU programs including Philips eICU have demonstrated outcomes supporting health systems in reducing length of stay and mortality; increasing clinician oversight capabilities to the bedside; and targeting surge capacity, quarantine and virtual clinical oversight through telehealth-enabled clinical logistics response.
* Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 2011 Jun 1;305(21):2175–83.
Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 2017 Feb 1;151(2):286–97.
