Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.

Clinical process and technology consulting

Previously aired COVID-19 webinars

You can still watch webinars which have previously aired.

Virtual Care and the New American Home

Cindy Gaines, MSN, RA

Chief Nursing Officer and Clinical Lead
Population Health
Philips

Karsten Russell-Wood, MPH, MBA

Global Portfolio Leader
Philips

Transforming out-of-hospital telehealth: Go beyond shifting care settings amid COVID-19 recovery

Cindy Gaines, MSN, RN

Chief Nursing Officer and Clinical Leader, Population Health, Philips

Ray Costantini, MD, MBA

Co-Founder and CEO, Bright.md

Julie Yarasavitch

Sr. Global Clinial Applications Manager, Philips

COVID-19 in pediatric populations: Incidence, symptoms, treatment options and prevention

Interviewee: Ira M. Cheifetz, MD FCCM FAARC

Chief, Cardiac Critical Care, UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, Cleveland OH

Interviewer: Joseph Frassica, MD

Head of Philips Research, the Americas and Chief Medical Officer Philips North America

Anticipating the new normal: How hospitals are adapting in the face of COVID-19

Jan Kimpen

Chief Medical Officer, Philips

Huiling Zhang

Head of Medical Office, Connected Care, Philips

Amy Leigh Miller, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Information Officer of Inpatient Clinical Services

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston MA

Corey Scurlock MD, MBA

Medical Director Telehealth

Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla NY

David Konrad, MD, PhD

Managing Director, Perioperative Medicine and Intensive Care

Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden

Ira M. Cheifetz, MD FCCM FAARC

Chief, Cardiac Critical Care

UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s, Cleveland OH

Nicholas S. Hill, MD

Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Division

Tufts Medical Center, Boston MA

Sustainability of COVID-19 in-hospital measures and patient selection in endovascular treatment: A multi-disciplinary view.

Prof Tay Kiang Hiong

Head of the Vascular and Interventional Radiology Department, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore

Dr Too Chow Wei

Senior Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore

Dr Edward Choke

Senior Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore

Dr Lim Ing Haan

Consultant Cardiologist, Lim Ing Haan Cardiology Clinic, Mt Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore 

Hope for the best and prepare for the worst: a perinatal guide to COVID-19

Michael S Ruma, MD, MPH, FACOG

Perinatal Associates of New Mexico

Experience from the frontline: Clinical and operational considerations in an echo department during and after the COVID-19 pandemic

Teresa López-Fernández, MD

La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Innovation Beyond The Edge

Dr. Martin Doerfler MD
SVP and Associate CMO, Northwell Health

Share Anti-COVID-19 Experience: Explore the Future of Healthcare Development Conference, May 11, 2020, China

In a global live streaming academic conference, experts from multiple countries share the global anti-epidemic experience through online streaming. Explore the future of public healthcare development, through a series of presentations and sharing by medical experts worldwide.

Please use Internet Explorer browser for the best experience.

The clinical response to COVID-19

Dr. Adam Seiver
Head of Medical Office for Philips Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

Infection Prevention in Diagnostic Imaging (DI) for today and beyond COVID-19

James O Hunt
Clinical Applications Specialist

ASE Statement on Protection of Patients and Echocardiography Service Providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Your Questions Answered

Panelist include ASE President Madhav Swaminathan, MD, FASE, ASE President-Elect Judy Hung, MD, FASE, James Kirkpatrick, MD, FASE, Carol Mitchell, PhD, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, RT(r), ACS, FASE, Smadar Kort, MD, FASE, Cynthia Taub, MD, FASE, Lanqui Hua, ACS, APCA,RDCS (AE/PE/FE), FASE, Carlene McClanahan, RDCS(AE/PE), FASE and Paul Pottinger, MD, FACP, FIDSA.

Infection Prevention in Magnetic Resonance for today and Beyond COVID-19

Zachary Berry 
Clinical Services Specialist

Joel Batey
Clinical Services Specialist

Infection Prevention in Image Guided Therapy for Today and Beyond COVID-19

Josh Kramer
Clinical Applications Specialist

COVID-19 Radiology Response: A view from the trenches

Edward Steiner MD, FACR
WellSpan Health/York Hospital of Pennsylvania

Gobal Punjabi, MD
Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis

Point of Care Ultrasound in the Emergency Department

Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven

Evolving Cardiac Dynamics with COVID-19 Patients: Experences from USA and Europe

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal health, CMO Philips

Luigi Badano, MD, PhD
Professor of Cardiology, University of Milan-Bicocca Italy

Lissa Sugeng, MD, MPH
Director of Yale Echolab Yale University School of Medicine

Dr. Christomer Moore, MD
Associate Professor, Departement of Emergency Medicine Yale University School of Medicine

Managing unnecessary alarms with patients in isolation

Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K

Alarm Management Thought Leader

The challenges of preventing ICU delirium with patients in isolation

Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Supporting NICU Families During Times of Separation

Christine Perez, PhD candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC

NICU Thought Leader

Philips Clinical Professional Services

Remote monitoring of isolation patients

Facilitated by:

Ray McLean, RN, BSN

Workflow Optimization Thought Leader

Guest Speakers:

Sarah McCalebb, RN, BSN, CEN
Lead Clinical Consultant

Pete Stribling, RN, MSN

National Senior Clinical Specialist

Lung Ultrasound Part 1 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC
Lung Ultrasound Part 2 with Martin Altersberger MD, Thomas Binder MD, FESC

Martin Altersberger MD

Thomas Binder MD, FESC

Lung Ultrasound Webinar and Q&A on COVID-19 with DR. Sara Nikravan

Sara Nikravan, MD

Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology

Critical Care Medicine

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Infection control in the Emergency Department for COVID-19 with Dr. Arun Nagdev

Arun D. Nagdev, M.D.

Director of Emergency Ultrasound

Highland General Hospital

Alameda Health System

Associate Clinical Professor

Department of Emergency Medicine

University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine

Nuts and Bolts of Point-of-Care Echo: the 5E’s in COVID-19

Rachel Liu, MD, FACEP
Yale School of Medicine New Haven

Echocardiographic approach for assessment of patients with suspected myocarditis

Rick Meece, ACS, RDCS, RCS, RCIS, FASE

Advanced Imaging Specialist, Echocardiography

Perioperative and Structural Heart

Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 1-800-345-6443 for complete portfolio availability.

