    COVID 19

    Diagnostic imaging products and services for COVID-19 diagnosis

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.

    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions
    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.

    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    Diagnostic Imaging and informatics

    IT teams are being asked to advance the healthcare digital transformation for the long run to mitigate the unprecedented growth of unstructured data, standardize IT platforms and combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats; at the same time these same IT teams must perform and adapt quickly the COVID-19 global crisis new environment, by taking measures that maintain care team support, while preventing compromised patient data privacy, security, and compliance.

    Healthcare IT and digital care delivery resources:

    Cybersecurity in the age of connected care
    Analytics that allows for tactical firefighting
    Interoperability means better patient care

    Diagnostic Imaging and informatics support resources

    Computed tomography / AMI

    Clinical resources

    Recommended CT chest protocols for COVID-19 patients

    CT remote access scanning for COVID-19 patients

    Appearance of COVID-19 pneumonia on CT

    Covid-19 Radiology Response, A View from the Trenches by Edward Steiner MD, FACR & Gopal Punjabi MD

    RSNA consensus statement for CT on COVID-19

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    CT systems

    PET/CT, SPECT/CT and SPECT systems

    Diagnostic X-ray

    IntelliVue MX40 Tutorials

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR in COVID-19 Environment

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR - mobile digital radiography system

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    DXR Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions

    Magnetic resonance

    Infographic

    MR Philips Cleaning programs

    Cleaning & disinfecting

    MR Philips Cleaning programs

    Image guide therapy

    Cleaning and disinfecting

    IGT systems Cleaning and Disinfection program

    Other imaging resources

    Getting started materials

    Philips POC Twitter

    EPA List N Disinfectant

    Featured imaging and informatics products

      Lumify L12-4 Android Transducer

      Lumify L12-4 Android Transducer  

      The Lumify L12-4 linear array transducer provides high resolution imaging for shallow applications: Soft Tissue, Vascular, Superficial, Musculoskeletal, and Lung. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify L12-4 Linear Array transducer in the specification table below.

      Lumify C5-2 Android

      Lumify C5-2 Android

      The Lumify C5-2 curved array transducer provides high resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, Ob/Gyn and lung imaging preset optimizations. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify C5-2 Curved Array transducer in the specification table below.

      Lumify

      Lumify  

      Bringing ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Android smart phones and tablets. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice. When you purchase Lumify outright, you get the Lumify transducer(s), the Lumify app, software upgrades, and a manufacturer's warranty. Your purchase also includes a Carry case for your device and transducer.

      CX50 Critical care

      CX50 Critical care

      You no longer have to trade performance for portability, the Philips CX50 POC system combines excellent image quality with a small, lightweight, and highly maneuverable cart, making it easy to bring premium performance ultrasound to the bedside.

      Sparq

      Sparq  

      Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in the ICU simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

      EPIQ Elite

      EPIQ Elite  

      Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.

      Affiniti 70

      Affiniti 70

      Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide.

      EPIQ CVx

      EPIQ CVx  

      EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.

    Imaging product disinfection

    DXR Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions (56.0KB)
    CT systems Cleaning & Disinfection Instructions (184.0KB)
    MR Philips Cleaning programs (56.0KB)
    IGT systems Cleaning and Disinfection program (2.4MB)

    Computed tomography / Advanced molecular imaging products for COVID-19

      Access CT

      Access CT  

      Now the performance your practice demands also fits your budget. We’ve taken proven, advanced Philips technologies and put them into Access CT for enhanced diagnostic confidence, at an attractive total cost of ownership.

      Incisive CT

      Incisive CT  

      Incisive CT helps you meet some of your organization’s most pressing challenges. Philips Incisive CT offers intellect at every step, from acquisition through results, and across all fronts: financial, clinical and operational. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together for wise decisions from start to finish with an unprecedented Tube for Life guarantee¹. Now with the CT Smart Workflow, Incisive CT has further differentiated itself. CT Smart Workflow is an entirely new package of AI enabled tools that bring you the industry’s fastest AI reconstruction, automatic patient positioning and so much more to aid successful exams with fast results at low dose. From motion-free cardiac imaging to interventional procedures with confidence, CT Smart workflow offers you advances that matter in your day-to-day imaging.

      CT 5000 Ingenuity

      CT 5000 Ingenuity  

      Efficiency is built into Philips CT 5000 Ingenuity from start to finish and now new enhancements do even more to help you take control of the day with proven consistency and performance for excellent patient care.

      CT 6000 iCT

      CT 6000 iCT  

      The Philips CT 6000 iCT solution enhances your patient care with comprehensive capabilities and advanced tools for high quality, low-dose cardiovascular imaging, enhancing diagnostic confidence and helping you to optimize value for your investment.

      MX16

      MX16  

      Philips MX16 CT scanner is evolving the way that clinicians are able to care for patients by offering them exceptional image quality with low dose, high patient throughput, and attractive total cost of ownership.

      IQon Spectral CT

      IQon Spectral CT  

      The IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only detector-based spectral CT, delivering multiple layers of retrospective data in a single, low-dose scan. Fully integrated with your current workflow, this proprietary approach to CT delivers extraordinary diagnostic quality, empowering you to improve your clinical confidence and make the right diagnosis in the first scan.

      CT Big Bore

      CT Big Bore

      CT Big Bore is designed as a CT simulator to meet the needs of radiation oncology, focusing on accuracy, patient positioning, imaging performance, and intuitive workflow.

      Big Bore RT

      Big Bore RT  

      Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.

      Vereos Digital PET/CT

      Vereos Digital PET/CT

      Supported by rigorous clinical evidence, Vereos is the world’s first and only fully digital, clinically proven, PET/CT solution . With proprietary Digital Photon Counting technology for outstanding advances all along the imaging chain, Vereos exemplifies an established total solution to reveal more, earlier, to help you improve patient care and manage costs.

    Diagnostic X-ray products for COVID-19

      Radiography 5700 M — MobileDiagnost wDR

      Radiography 5700 M — MobileDiagnost wDR  

      The MobileDiagnost wDR mobile radiography system offers outstanding workflow, brilliant image quality and the full efficiency of Philips’ premium digital radiography all packed into a simple, secure and flexible mobile X-ray system.

      Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90

      Radiography 7000 C — DigitalDiagnost C90  

      The system allows you to comfortably see more patients per day and shorten patient wait times by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help assure outstanding patient throughput.

      Radiography 5000 F — DuraDiagnost Rel 4

      Radiography 5000 F — DuraDiagnost Rel 4  

      With digital radiography systems that reflect a sensible marriage of function and fiscal responsibility, your patients benefit from fast and smooth examinations. Your facility benefits from a reputation for quality, by offering reliable imaging services based on Philips proven technology.

    Skyflow Plus

    Skyflow Plus

    Skyplate

    We're with you

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.

    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.

    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.

    Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 1-800-345-6443 for complete portfolio availability.

