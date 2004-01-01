Designed for the unique patient care challenges in your MR suite, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 provides remote monitoring, patient management, product and IT security, and HIS connectivity. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 also introduces FirstSight; an exclusive design concept that integrates advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interfaces to provide familiarity, clarity, and intelligence.
Together we move forward
With the ever-changing dynamics of todays healthcare models, its more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, weve worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients. From developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of todays smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSightintroduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSightintelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expressions reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, youll also find enhanced capabilities for
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Seeing is believing
With the look and feel of todays smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSightintroduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSightintelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
Feel secure from the start
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expressions reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, youll also find enhanced capabilities for
Tailored and timeless
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Specifications
1/each
Specifications
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Display
18.5" Projected Capacitive Touch Panel
Special features
Wireless communication with MR patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
Electronic patient-record keeping using HL7 and RS232 serial data output
Optional components
Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Wall arm and optional arm for strip-chart printer
