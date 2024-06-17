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Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.