Complex SHD and CHD cases require innovative use of technology. With Philips Allura Xper FD20/10 biplane X-ray system, advances in Live Image Guidance and interventional tools are helping make procedures easier and reducing patient risk.
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
The right image can save vital time
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Biplane versatility helps reveal hidden pathologies
View each procedure your way
Get full access for all procedures
More information for technically difficult patients
Improved clinical information
Easily handle a variety of patients
Personalize your interventions
Count on us as your patients count on you
HeartNavigator – gain confidence to perform CHD and SHD procedures
EchoNav R3 – intuitively fusing live X-ray and live echo
The right image can save vital time
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
Biplane versatility helps reveal hidden pathologies
View each procedure your way
Get full access for all procedures
More information for technically difficult patients
Improved clinical information
Easily handle a variety of patients
Personalize your interventions
Count on us as your patients count on you
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. 18 clinical studies on 3840 patients have been published on the AlluraClarity to date, revealing one truth: there is significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.ᵃ
A dual axis rotational angiography where C-arm rotates in curved trajectories around the patient, allowing imaging in all desired anatomical views in a single run. Reduce contrast dose, reduce radiation exposures.
StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.
See tiny details of complex cardiovascular anatomy more easily with Philips FlexVision XL large, full-color 58"- LCD display for the interventional suite. It lets you flexibly view multiple images from different sources, for specific interventions.
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
Increase your confidence during challenging hybrid OR procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). HeartNavigator helps make it easy to measure, select aortic valve repair device, and choose the X-ray viewing angle. A 3D volume is rendered from previously acquired 2D CT datasets and overlaid on live fluoro for real-time 3D guidance.
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
