Ingenia MR-OR intraoperative MRI delivers high-quality images during neurosurgical procedures. It helps you gain up-to-date insight on surgical progress and tumor resection to support confident intraoperative decisions and update neuronavigation. The solution supports smooth, in-line patient transfer between the operating room and the Philips Ingenia MR system, with minimal procedure time added. Moreover, it lets you preserve your OR set-up for efficient neurosurgical workflows. Thanks to versatile configuration options, Ingenia MR-OR supports high utilization, while driving cost-effectiveness and flexibility.
Acquire up-to-date, detailed MR imaging data at virtually any time during surgery
Create a fluent transition from OR to scanning room
Bring the benefits of an excellent imaging platform to surgical procedures
Drive cost-effectiveness and create value for your institution
Save precious time with high-quality technology
Support clinical excellence with an extensive range of neuro applications
Perform advanced procedures
Keep your OR set-up intact
Gain flexibility in patient positioning
Get the versatility you need for flexible, efficient working
Select from flexible siting options
Extend the benefits of MRI and drive throughput
Benefit from smooth installation
Acquire up-to-date, detailed MR imaging data at virtually any time during surgery
Create a fluent transition from OR to scanning room
Bring the benefits of an excellent imaging platform to surgical procedures
Drive cost-effectiveness and create value for your institution
Save precious time with high-quality technology
Support clinical excellence with an extensive range of neuro applications
Perform advanced procedures
Keep your OR set-up intact
Gain flexibility in patient positioning
Get the versatility you need for flexible, efficient working
Select from flexible siting options
Extend the benefits of MRI and drive throughput
Benefit from smooth installation
Maximizing the extent of brain tumor resection during initial neurosurgery can make a critical difference to lowering recurrence and to your patient’s prognosis. Intraoperative MR images help you understand the extent of tumor resection and see critical structures. This aids you counter the issue of brain shift and make timely adjustments to your operating strategy.
The clear benefit is that in cases where the MR-OR setup helps to visulize an incomplete resection, we can immediately address the issue using updated navigation data and thus avoid a second surgery. In addition, the final intra-operative MR replaces the post-operative one that we used to perform. Dr. Conor Mallucci, Neurosurgeon, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, UK.
Dr. Conor Mallucci, Neurosurgeon, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, UK.
70% of radiologists consider neuro indications to be challenging, mostly due to a lack of appropriate imaging and visualization techniques¹. Philips aims to provide the best possible diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance for all patients with neurological disorders.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
