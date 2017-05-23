New release 01/05/16!
Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in the ICU simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
Easy clip for tangle free cables
PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients
The gold standard for security
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Remote Reporting
Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures
Battery operation saves critical time
Automation features for easy scanning
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Abundant clinical applications for critical care needs
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
Easy procedure guidance
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
