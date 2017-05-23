Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in emergency medicine simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
The gold standard for security
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients
The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
Needle Visualization
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Ergonomic design
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Remote Reporting
Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the emergency department.
Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the emergency department.
Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the emergency department.
Centerline and gridline
To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with an intuitive dynamic interface that removes complexity. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with an intuitive dynamic interface that removes complexity. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with an intuitive dynamic interface that removes complexity. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Battery operation
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Sparq offers Side-by-Side M-mode featuring a live reference image that makes it easy to interpret real-time lung imaging in the ICU.
Easy procedure guidance
Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
SonoCT and XRES
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Clinical applications designed for emergency medicine
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Multiport adapter
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
The gold standard for security
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
Needle Visualization
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Ergonomic design
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Remote Reporting
Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the emergency department.
Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the emergency department.
Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow in the emergency department.
Centerline and gridline
To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with an intuitive dynamic interface that removes complexity. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with an intuitive dynamic interface that removes complexity. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with an intuitive dynamic interface that removes complexity. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Battery operation
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate rapid assessment when time is crucial. You can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Easy procedure guidance
Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
SonoCT and XRES
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Clinical applications designed for emergency medicine
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality. Supported applications include: cardiac and TEE, lung, vascular access, abdomen, musculoskeletal, FAST, nerve, ocular, superficial, and pelvic imaging.
Multiport adapter
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Sparq features a Multiport adapter that allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
*Remote Reporting is available in countries where Telexy Qpath™ is sold.
**Qpath™ is a trademark,Telexy is the parent company for Qpath™.
