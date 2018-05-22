Search terms

EN
UK

iU22 xMATRIX - DS

Refurbished Ultrasound Machine

Find similar products

The iU22 system combines exciting technologies and superb imaging performance on a user-centric ergonomically-designed cart - unlike any other ultrasound system available.

Contact & support
Features
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, ***
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Click here for more information
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, ***
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Superb performance

Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges

The L9-3 transducer provides superb vascular performance across a wide variety of patient sizes and applications, from carotid to lower extremity exams,. Its high performance color flow and pulsed Doppler offer exceptional evaluation of blood flow, helping you meet your diagnostic needs.

Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges

The L9-3 transducer provides superb vascular performance across a wide variety of patient sizes and applications, from carotid to lower extremity exams,. Its high performance color flow and pulsed Doppler offer exceptional evaluation of blood flow, helping you meet your diagnostic needs.

Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges

The L9-3 transducer provides superb vascular performance across a wide variety of patient sizes and applications, from carotid to lower extremity exams,. Its high performance color flow and pulsed Doppler offer exceptional evaluation of blood flow, helping you meet your diagnostic needs.
Superb TCD performance

Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow

PureWave aids transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) exams. The S5-1 PureWave transducer provides both temporal and orbital access. The TCD image allows you to see color flow and place a sample volume, rather than imaging blindly.

Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow

PureWave aids transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) exams. The S5-1 PureWave transducer provides both temporal and orbital access. The TCD image allows you to see color flow and place a sample volume, rather than imaging blindly.

Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow

PureWave aids transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) exams. The S5-1 PureWave transducer provides both temporal and orbital access. The TCD image allows you to see color flow and place a sample volume, rather than imaging blindly.
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler speeds up exams

Auto Doppler automates the most repetitive manual controls, speeding an standardizing vascular exams by offering automatic spectral Doppler optimization, auto angle correction and auto color optimization as well as auto sample volume placement in the are of the greatest color flow signal.

Auto Doppler speeds up exams

Auto Doppler automates the most repetitive manual controls, speeding an standardizing vascular exams by offering automatic spectral Doppler optimization, auto angle correction and auto color optimization as well as auto sample volume placement in the are of the greatest color flow signal.

Auto Doppler speeds up exams

Auto Doppler automates the most repetitive manual controls, speeding an standardizing vascular exams by offering automatic spectral Doppler optimization, auto angle correction and auto color optimization as well as auto sample volume placement in the are of the greatest color flow signal.
iOPTIMIZE Intelligent

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time by instantly adjusting system performance for different parties sizes, flow states, and clinical requirements.

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time by instantly adjusting system performance for different parties sizes, flow states, and clinical requirements.

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time by instantly adjusting system performance for different parties sizes, flow states, and clinical requirements.
Excellent abdominal exams

Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients

With the C5-1 PureWave transducer, imaging larger patients results in exceptional penetration and quality of Doppler and image resolution. The C5-1 provides superb performance for virtually all your patients, from those who are easy to image to those more technically challenging.

Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients

With the C5-1 PureWave transducer, imaging larger patients results in exceptional penetration and quality of Doppler and image resolution. The C5-1 provides superb performance for virtually all your patients, from those who are easy to image to those more technically challenging.

Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients

With the C5-1 PureWave transducer, imaging larger patients results in exceptional penetration and quality of Doppler and image resolution. The C5-1 provides superb performance for virtually all your patients, from those who are easy to image to those more technically challenging.
Exceptional surgical visualization

Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment

When you couple the L15-7 io transducer with the iU22 ultrasound system, you have an excellent tool for real-time assessment during surgery. The design an small size of the L15-7io allows for exceptional visualization of surgical incision sites and placement directly on the vessel.

Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment

When you couple the L15-7 io transducer with the iU22 ultrasound system, you have an excellent tool for real-time assessment during surgery. The design an small size of the L15-7io allows for exceptional visualization of surgical incision sites and placement directly on the vessel.

Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment

When you couple the L15-7 io transducer with the iU22 ultrasound system, you have an excellent tool for real-time assessment during surgery. The design an small size of the L15-7io allows for exceptional visualization of surgical incision sites and placement directly on the vessel.
SmartExam Guided

SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency

By automatically planning and processing application protocols, SmartExam makes designing a new type of exam easily. Perform the exam, and the iU22 remembers every step of the protocol, automatically recording required views, annotation, body markets, mode changes, and quantification. This pre-recorded exam template helps to provide consistency in future exams.

SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency

By automatically planning and processing application protocols, SmartExam makes designing a new type of exam easily. Perform the exam, and the iU22 remembers every step of the protocol, automatically recording required views, annotation, body markets, mode changes, and quantification. This pre-recorded exam template helps to provide consistency in future exams.

SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency

By automatically planning and processing application protocols, SmartExam makes designing a new type of exam easily. Perform the exam, and the iU22 remembers every step of the protocol, automatically recording required views, annotation, body markets, mode changes, and quantification. This pre-recorded exam template helps to provide consistency in future exams.
Plaque Quantification Tool

Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk

The Philips Vascular Plaque Quantification tool non –invasively uses 3D technology to automatically visualize and quantify the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery, which may help determine an increased risk for stroke of vascular diseases.

Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk

The Philips Vascular Plaque Quantification tool non –invasively uses 3D technology to automatically visualize and quantify the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery, which may help determine an increased risk for stroke of vascular diseases.

Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk

The Philips Vascular Plaque Quantification tool non –invasively uses 3D technology to automatically visualize and quantify the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery, which may help determine an increased risk for stroke of vascular diseases.
iScan one button

iScan one button push for an enhanced image

iScan one-button optimization quickly and automatically adjust system parameters in both 2D and Doppler modes based on patient and exam types. It decreases keystrokes while providing an excellent image in each exam.

iScan one button push for an enhanced image

iScan one-button optimization quickly and automatically adjust system parameters in both 2D and Doppler modes based on patient and exam types. It decreases keystrokes while providing an excellent image in each exam.

iScan one button push for an enhanced image

iScan one-button optimization quickly and automatically adjust system parameters in both 2D and Doppler modes based on patient and exam types. It decreases keystrokes while providing an excellent image in each exam.
High Q real-time tracking

High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report

High Q provides real-time tracking of Doppler signal, automatically selecting the highest peak velocity and with the touch of a button adding measurements to your report.

High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report

High Q provides real-time tracking of Doppler signal, automatically selecting the highest peak velocity and with the touch of a button adding measurements to your report.

High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report

High Q provides real-time tracking of Doppler signal, automatically selecting the highest peak velocity and with the touch of a button adding measurements to your report.
iFocus Intelligent

iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail

iFocus Intelligent Focusing technology automatically computes beam characteristics for a selected region of interest, and then provides excellent detail resolution and uniform tissue characterization.

iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail

iFocus Intelligent Focusing technology automatically computes beam characteristics for a selected region of interest, and then provides excellent detail resolution and uniform tissue characterization.

iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail

iFocus Intelligent Focusing technology automatically computes beam characteristics for a selected region of interest, and then provides excellent detail resolution and uniform tissue characterization.
Automated IMT measurement

Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) assessment helps assess cardiovascular disease for the efficacy of anti-atherogenic drugs.

Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) assessment helps assess cardiovascular disease for the efficacy of anti-atherogenic drugs.

Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) assessment helps assess cardiovascular disease for the efficacy of anti-atherogenic drugs.
  • Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, ***
  • Superb performance
  • Superb TCD performance
  • Auto Doppler
See all features
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, ***
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Click here for more information
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, ***
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price*** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Superb performance

Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges

The L9-3 transducer provides superb vascular performance across a wide variety of patient sizes and applications, from carotid to lower extremity exams,. Its high performance color flow and pulsed Doppler offer exceptional evaluation of blood flow, helping you meet your diagnostic needs.

Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges

The L9-3 transducer provides superb vascular performance across a wide variety of patient sizes and applications, from carotid to lower extremity exams,. Its high performance color flow and pulsed Doppler offer exceptional evaluation of blood flow, helping you meet your diagnostic needs.

Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges

The L9-3 transducer provides superb vascular performance across a wide variety of patient sizes and applications, from carotid to lower extremity exams,. Its high performance color flow and pulsed Doppler offer exceptional evaluation of blood flow, helping you meet your diagnostic needs.
Superb TCD performance

Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow

PureWave aids transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) exams. The S5-1 PureWave transducer provides both temporal and orbital access. The TCD image allows you to see color flow and place a sample volume, rather than imaging blindly.

Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow

PureWave aids transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) exams. The S5-1 PureWave transducer provides both temporal and orbital access. The TCD image allows you to see color flow and place a sample volume, rather than imaging blindly.

Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow

PureWave aids transcranial Doppler ultrasound (TCD) exams. The S5-1 PureWave transducer provides both temporal and orbital access. The TCD image allows you to see color flow and place a sample volume, rather than imaging blindly.
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler speeds up exams

Auto Doppler automates the most repetitive manual controls, speeding an standardizing vascular exams by offering automatic spectral Doppler optimization, auto angle correction and auto color optimization as well as auto sample volume placement in the are of the greatest color flow signal.

Auto Doppler speeds up exams

Auto Doppler automates the most repetitive manual controls, speeding an standardizing vascular exams by offering automatic spectral Doppler optimization, auto angle correction and auto color optimization as well as auto sample volume placement in the are of the greatest color flow signal.

Auto Doppler speeds up exams

Auto Doppler automates the most repetitive manual controls, speeding an standardizing vascular exams by offering automatic spectral Doppler optimization, auto angle correction and auto color optimization as well as auto sample volume placement in the are of the greatest color flow signal.
iOPTIMIZE Intelligent

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time by instantly adjusting system performance for different parties sizes, flow states, and clinical requirements.

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time by instantly adjusting system performance for different parties sizes, flow states, and clinical requirements.

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time

iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time by instantly adjusting system performance for different parties sizes, flow states, and clinical requirements.
Excellent abdominal exams

Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients

With the C5-1 PureWave transducer, imaging larger patients results in exceptional penetration and quality of Doppler and image resolution. The C5-1 provides superb performance for virtually all your patients, from those who are easy to image to those more technically challenging.

Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients

With the C5-1 PureWave transducer, imaging larger patients results in exceptional penetration and quality of Doppler and image resolution. The C5-1 provides superb performance for virtually all your patients, from those who are easy to image to those more technically challenging.

Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients

With the C5-1 PureWave transducer, imaging larger patients results in exceptional penetration and quality of Doppler and image resolution. The C5-1 provides superb performance for virtually all your patients, from those who are easy to image to those more technically challenging.
Exceptional surgical visualization

Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment

When you couple the L15-7 io transducer with the iU22 ultrasound system, you have an excellent tool for real-time assessment during surgery. The design an small size of the L15-7io allows for exceptional visualization of surgical incision sites and placement directly on the vessel.

Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment

When you couple the L15-7 io transducer with the iU22 ultrasound system, you have an excellent tool for real-time assessment during surgery. The design an small size of the L15-7io allows for exceptional visualization of surgical incision sites and placement directly on the vessel.

Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment

When you couple the L15-7 io transducer with the iU22 ultrasound system, you have an excellent tool for real-time assessment during surgery. The design an small size of the L15-7io allows for exceptional visualization of surgical incision sites and placement directly on the vessel.
SmartExam Guided

SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency

By automatically planning and processing application protocols, SmartExam makes designing a new type of exam easily. Perform the exam, and the iU22 remembers every step of the protocol, automatically recording required views, annotation, body markets, mode changes, and quantification. This pre-recorded exam template helps to provide consistency in future exams.

SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency

By automatically planning and processing application protocols, SmartExam makes designing a new type of exam easily. Perform the exam, and the iU22 remembers every step of the protocol, automatically recording required views, annotation, body markets, mode changes, and quantification. This pre-recorded exam template helps to provide consistency in future exams.

SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency

By automatically planning and processing application protocols, SmartExam makes designing a new type of exam easily. Perform the exam, and the iU22 remembers every step of the protocol, automatically recording required views, annotation, body markets, mode changes, and quantification. This pre-recorded exam template helps to provide consistency in future exams.
Plaque Quantification Tool

Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk

The Philips Vascular Plaque Quantification tool non –invasively uses 3D technology to automatically visualize and quantify the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery, which may help determine an increased risk for stroke of vascular diseases.

Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk

The Philips Vascular Plaque Quantification tool non –invasively uses 3D technology to automatically visualize and quantify the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery, which may help determine an increased risk for stroke of vascular diseases.

Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk

The Philips Vascular Plaque Quantification tool non –invasively uses 3D technology to automatically visualize and quantify the overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery, which may help determine an increased risk for stroke of vascular diseases.
iScan one button

iScan one button push for an enhanced image

iScan one-button optimization quickly and automatically adjust system parameters in both 2D and Doppler modes based on patient and exam types. It decreases keystrokes while providing an excellent image in each exam.

iScan one button push for an enhanced image

iScan one-button optimization quickly and automatically adjust system parameters in both 2D and Doppler modes based on patient and exam types. It decreases keystrokes while providing an excellent image in each exam.

iScan one button push for an enhanced image

iScan one-button optimization quickly and automatically adjust system parameters in both 2D and Doppler modes based on patient and exam types. It decreases keystrokes while providing an excellent image in each exam.
High Q real-time tracking

High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report

High Q provides real-time tracking of Doppler signal, automatically selecting the highest peak velocity and with the touch of a button adding measurements to your report.

High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report

High Q provides real-time tracking of Doppler signal, automatically selecting the highest peak velocity and with the touch of a button adding measurements to your report.

High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report

High Q provides real-time tracking of Doppler signal, automatically selecting the highest peak velocity and with the touch of a button adding measurements to your report.
iFocus Intelligent

iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail

iFocus Intelligent Focusing technology automatically computes beam characteristics for a selected region of interest, and then provides excellent detail resolution and uniform tissue characterization.

iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail

iFocus Intelligent Focusing technology automatically computes beam characteristics for a selected region of interest, and then provides excellent detail resolution and uniform tissue characterization.

iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail

iFocus Intelligent Focusing technology automatically computes beam characteristics for a selected region of interest, and then provides excellent detail resolution and uniform tissue characterization.
Automated IMT measurement

Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) assessment helps assess cardiovascular disease for the efficacy of anti-atherogenic drugs.

Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) assessment helps assess cardiovascular disease for the efficacy of anti-atherogenic drugs.

Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess

Intima Media Thickness (IMT) assessment helps assess cardiovascular disease for the efficacy of anti-atherogenic drugs.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 55,9 cm
Height
  • 139,7-162,6 cm
Depth
  • 109,2 cm
Weight
  • 156,8 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 50,8 cm
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 55,9 cm
Height
  • 139,7-162,6 cm
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 50,8 cm
See all specifications
System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 55,9 cm
Height
  • 139,7-162,6 cm
Depth
  • 109,2 cm
Weight
  • 156,8 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 50,8 cm

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ