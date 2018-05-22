Search terms
The iU22 system combines exciting technologies and superb imaging performance on a user-centric ergonomically-designed cart - unlike any other ultrasound system available.
Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges
Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow
Auto Doppler speeds up exams
iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time
Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients
Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment
SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency
Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk
iScan one button push for an enhanced image
High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report
iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail
Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess
Superb performance helps meet diagnostic challenges
Superb TCD performance to visualize color flow
Auto Doppler speeds up exams
iOPTIMIZE Intelligent Optimization saves time
Excellent abdominal exams even for challenging patients
Exceptional surgical visualization for realtimes assessment
SmartExam Guided Workflow increases consistency
Plaque Quantification Tool allows you to quantify cardiovascular risk
iScan one button push for an enhanced image
High Q real-time tracking adds measurements to report
iFocus Intelligent Focusing Technology for extra ordinary detail
Automated IMT measurements help the clinician assess
Philips HD15 PureWave ultrasound system is the go-to system to efficiently manage a high quantity of patients . Advanced diagnostic tools streamline routine exams. Superb images help you confidently diagnose technically challenging patients.
The iE33 is a quantitative echo system that has changed the way echo exams are performed. Intelligent design and intelligent control are combined to bring you revolutionary clinical performance and workflow.
Now you don’t have to sacrifice performance for portability. Premium capabilities are integrated into the CX50 CompactXtreme ultrasound system for big system performance everywhere you need it.
