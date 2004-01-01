xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology

Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.