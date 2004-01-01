The iE33 is a quantitative echo system that has changed the way echo exams are performed. Intelligent design and intelligent control are combined to bring you revolutionary clinical performance and workflow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
PureWave-the power to image technically difficult patients
The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is the PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than in conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave-the power to image technically difficult patients
The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is the PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than in conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave-the power to image technically difficult patients
The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is the PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than in conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
Live 3D
Live 3D without hassle
As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Live 3D without hassle
As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Live 3D without hassle
As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Dual-Volume display
Dual-Volume display shows more clinical information
By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Dual-Volume display shows more clinical information
By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Dual-Volume display shows more clinical information
By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select system undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select system undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select system undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
Live 3D TEE
Live 3D TEE for never before seen views
Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
Live 3D TEE for never before seen views
Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
Live 3D TEE for never before seen views
Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
Enhanced ergonomics
Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience
From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience
From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience
From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
Remote Services
Remote Services increase uptime
Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder”system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.
Remote Services increase uptime
Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder”system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.
Remote Services increase uptime
Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder”system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.
PureWave-the power to image technically difficult patients
The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is the PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than in conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave-the power to image technically difficult patients
The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is the PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than in conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave-the power to image technically difficult patients
The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is the PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than in conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer for excellent detailed resolution.
Live 3D
Live 3D without hassle
As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Live 3D without hassle
As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Live 3D without hassle
As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Dual-Volume display
Dual-Volume display shows more clinical information
By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Dual-Volume display shows more clinical information
By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Dual-Volume display shows more clinical information
By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select system undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select system undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select system undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image quality on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, convert to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two chamber view, more easily. Rather then manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
Live 3D TEE
Live 3D TEE for never before seen views
Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
Live 3D TEE for never before seen views
Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
Live 3D TEE for never before seen views
Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.
Enhanced ergonomics
Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience
From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience
From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
Enhanced ergonomics for user convenience
From the adjustable monitor and control panel to the easy-to-access transducer connectors and highly maneuverable cart, this system was designed for user comfort. The LCD flat panel may help reduce eye strain, and the independent height adjustment options facilitate neutral working positions and may reduce repetitive stress injuries.
Remote Services
Remote Services increase uptime
Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder”system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.
Remote Services increase uptime
Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder”system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.
Remote Services increase uptime
Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder”system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.