Philips HD15 PureWave ultrasound system is the go-to system to efficiently manage a high quantity of patients . Advanced diagnostic tools streamline routine exams. Superb images help you confidently diagnose technically challenging patients.
Premium technologies for stunningly high-quality images
Advanced XRES virtually eliminates speckle noise
iSCAN provides one-button optimization
QLAB software for on- and off- cart automated quantification.
Broadband digital beam former for superb detail
SonoCT imaging for exceptional clarity
Active native data reduces the need to repeat studies.
Microfine EX focusing for superb image
Tissue specific imaging (TSI) enhance image quality
3D Fetal Echo STIC creates an interactive volume image
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Tissue Harmonic Imaging reduces imaging artifacts
Live iSlice helps zero in on a region of interest
Advanced 3D/4D capability for analysis of volume data
Ready to expand with your clinical needs, the HD11 XE is a complete, digital imaging system that delivers exceptional image quality and ease-of-use in a compact, and reliable package.
The iU22 system combines exciting technologies and superb imaging performance on a user-centric ergonomically-designed cart - unlike any other ultrasound system available.
The iE33 is a quantitative echo system that has changed the way echo exams are performed. Intelligent design and intelligent control are combined to bring you revolutionary clinical performance and workflow.
