The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved lubricity
Closer visualization
Low profile for complex cases
SyncVision compatibility
Markers for length estimation
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
The Core precision guided therapy systems offer the choice of imaging and physiology on a single integrated platform.¹ Core helps provide clarity in your approach, confidence in your decisions, and convenience in your diagnostic and interventional workflows.
Core Mobile is designed to power the future of precision guided therapy and offers the choice of imaging and physiology on a single mobile platform.¹ Core Mobile also provides clarity in your approach and confidence in your results by offering additional information during the diagnostic phase, assisting in intervention decisions.
