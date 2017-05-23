The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
Angio+ vessel enhancement
iFR Co-registration
Quantitative coronary analysis
SyncVision IVUS Co-registration localization
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
Angio+ device positioning
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Angio+ device inflation
Angio+ device enhancement
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR Scout pullback
Angio+ vessel enhancement
iFR Co-registration
Quantitative coronary analysis
SyncVision IVUS Co-registration localization
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
Angio+ device positioning
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Angio+ device inflation
Angio+ device enhancement
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR Scout pullback
|SyncVision precision guidance system
|System input
|Monitor
|Workstation
|Workstation
|Bedside joystick
|Monitor
|Angiographic system video output
|IVUS system
|IVUS catheter
|Pressure Guidewire
|SyncVision precision guidance system
|System input
|Monitor
|SyncVision precision guidance system
|System input
|Monitor
|Workstation
|Workstation
|Bedside joystick
|Monitor
|Angiographic system video output
|IVUS system
|IVUS catheter
|Pressure Guidewire
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
For over 20 years Philips has led the way in physiology, putting patients first through continuous innovation. Now introducing our 10ᵗʰ generation physiology wire: Verrata Plus.
