HeartStart Telemedicine System

Data management software

Receive critical inbound patient data ahead of arrival. Advanced, objective data via the HeartStart Telemedicine System helps you prepare for the next phase of care.

Built to endure, designed to evolve
The HeartStart Telemedicine System can be located in a hospital (where it might be shared by several facilities), or at the emergency dispatch center. Either way, you have the flexibility to define workflows around the way you work.

The HeartStart Telemedicine System can be located in a hospital (where it might be shared by several facilities), or at the emergency dispatch center. Either way, you have the flexibility to define workflows around the way you work.

The HeartStart Telemedicine System can be located in a hospital (where it might be shared by several facilities), or at the emergency dispatch center. Either way, you have the flexibility to define workflows around the way you work.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
The HeartStart Telemedicine System can also display Philips Periodic Clinical Data Transmission, which periodically sends patient vitals, critical event markers and associated waveform data to the receiving hospital.

The HeartStart Telemedicine System can also display Philips Periodic Clinical Data Transmission, which periodically sends patient vitals, critical event markers and associated waveform data to the receiving hospital.

Easy to use, fast to respond
Support EMS and hospital cardiac teams. Display, print, fax, email, or forward critical data (i.e. 12-Lead ECG reports) to diagnostic cardiology databases. Establish multiple delivery protocols for multiple hospitals using AutoSend Lists.

Coordination for enhanced care
Providing critical data ahead of patient arrival at the hospital enables more communication and collaboration with EMS, as well as better resource utilization. It buys time to triage, make space, summon specialists, or pull patient histories.

The HeartStart Telemedicine System can be located in a hospital (where it might be shared by several facilities), or at the emergency dispatch center. Either way, you have the flexibility to define workflows around the way you work.

The HeartStart Telemedicine System can also display Philips Periodic Clinical Data Transmission, which periodically sends patient vitals, critical event markers and associated waveform data to the receiving hospital.

Support EMS and hospital cardiac teams. Display, print, fax, email, or forward critical data (i.e. 12-Lead ECG reports) to diagnostic cardiology databases. Establish multiple delivery protocols for multiple hospitals using AutoSend Lists.

Providing critical data ahead of patient arrival at the hospital enables more communication and collaboration with EMS, as well as better resource utilization. It buys time to triage, make space, summon specialists, or pull patient histories.

Specifications

Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system for Telemedicine Server
  • Windows Server 2008 R2* or Windows 7 SP1
Operating system for Telemedicine Viewer
  • Microsoft Windows 7
Database server software for Telemedicine Server
  • SQL Server 2008 R2 Express installed with Telemedicine software
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Processor speed for Telemedicine Server and Telemedicine Viewer
  • Minimum: 1 GHZ or higher
Disk storage space for Telemedicine Server and Telemedicine Viewer
  • 20 GB disk space for database. Disk space needed varies by usage
Display
  • Minimum: 1024 x 768 Recommended: 1280 x 1024 or higher
Telephone line for Telemedicine Server
  • Analog telephone line to send faxes
Video memory
  • Minimum: 64 MB video memory Recommended: 256 MB video memory
Memory
  • Memory for Telemedicine Server Minimum: 2 GB Memory for Telemedicine Viewer Minimum: 1 GB
Telemedicine Server and Telemedicine Viewer
  • Required
Internet connection
  • Required
