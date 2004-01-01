Search terms
The Philips M1006B Invasive Blood Pressure Measurement Module delivers waveforms and numeric values and works with a wide range of catheters and pressure transducers. Invasive pressures can be collected, via module or internal capability, from adult, pediatric and neonatal patients for display on IntelliVue patient monitors.
Continuous invasive pressure monitoring
Comprehensive range of data and easy to use
Pulse pressure variation (PPV) for informed evaluation
Measure intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) for early action
Set your standard of care with IntelliVue measurements
The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
Philips IntelliVue X2 is a combined multi-measurement module and transport monitor, ingeniously lightening the load when it comes to patient transport. Small enough and powerful enough to go virtually anywhere.
The IntelliVue MX800 is Philips first patient care solution to incorporate patient monitoring and clinical informatics. Designed to simplify access to patient information you need to enhance diagnostic confidence throughout the hospital.
Philips IntelliVue MX700 bedside patient monitor offers an expanded, real-time view of your patients’ vital signs. The integrated PC (iPC) option brings a host of clinically relevant information from your hospital’s intranet & applications.
The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.
